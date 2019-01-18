Log in
BankFinancial : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 23, 2019

0
01/18/2019 | 11:09am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BankFinancial Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 23, 2019

Burr Ridge, Illinois - (January 18, 2019) BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq - BFIN) will review fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2018 results in a conference call and webcast for stockholders and analysts on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Chicago, Illinois Time.

The conference call may be accessed by calling (844) 413-1780 using participant passcode 24121246. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at www.bankfinancial.com, "Investor Relations" page. For those persons unable to participate in the conference call, the webcast will be archived through 11:59 p.m. Chicago Time on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 on our website. BankFinancial Corporation's Quarterly Financial and Statistical Supplement is scheduled to be available on our website, under the "Investor Relations" section, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a full-service, community-oriented bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. At September 30, 2018, BankFinancial had total assets of $1.532 billion, total loans of $1.268 billion, total deposits of $1.296 billion and stockholders' equity of $192 million.

The company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN. Additional information may be found at the company's web site, www.bankfinancial.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Shareholder, Analyst and Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Elizabeth A. Doolan

Gregg T. Adams

Senior Vice President - Finance

President - Marketing & Sales

BankFinancial Corporation

BankFinancial, NA

Telephone: 630-242-7151

Telephone: 630-242-7234

Disclaimer

BankFinancial Corporation published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 16:08:01 UTC
