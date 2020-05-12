Log in
BankM AG: BankM AG facilitates Chinese crisis support for German hospitals

05/12/2020 | 09:35am EDT


DGAP-Media / 12.05.2020 / 15:31

BankM AG facilitates Chinese crisis support for German hospitals

- Reliable contacts with Chinese authorities enable efficient assistance

- First five hundred thousand protection articles arrived in Germany

- Contribution to crisis management more important than economic interests

Frankfurt, 12.05.2020 - Special times require special measures: BankM AG, one of the leading German capital market banks for small and medium-sized enterprises, has entered new territory in the face of the corona crisis. In cooperation with proven local business partners, we support the procurement of medical supplies from China for German clinics - free of charge. The first almost five hundred thousand protective items were released by German customs and are on their way from Frankfurt Airport to their destination. The delivery is the first in a series of orders for the sustainable supply of the clinics supported.

BankM board member Thomas Stewens is pleased with the success of this mission: "Although it is not really BankM's core business to procure medical supplies from China, we were able to ensure the delivery of the products to the hospitals. If our proven contacts in China can help to improve the working conditions of medical staff in German hospitals, such aid projects are more important than short-term economic considerations. That is why we will continue these activities and make our contribution to overcome this crisis."

Ever since the scale of the corona pandemic first became apparent in Wuhan at the beginning of the year, BankM has been making intensive efforts to help where the need is greatest, with the strong personal commitment of the Head of the China Desk, Ziyun Wang. While we initially supported our partners in China in January/February in equipping their employees with protective clothing, this aid is now flowing in the opposite direction. Access to government decision-makers is crucial for an efficient contribution to the supply of protective material to German hospitals.

Ziyun Wang adds: "The main challenge is not to order the corresponding quantities in China, as capacities have been expanded dramatically in recent months with the flexibility and speed customary in China. But with the help of our state business partners, we have very quickly succeeded in distinguishing reliable manufacturers from those who now seek a fast business. In addition, it must be ensured that the necessary certifications are available and that the qualities meet the required standards at fair prices. Securing logistics and meeting customs regulations also generates considerable effort and can lead to harmful delays."

About BankM AG:

Since 2007, BankM AG (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is the partner of small and medium-sized enterprises and specializing in capital market financing with its experienced, interdisciplinary team. SME customers benefit from individual service and rapid access to selected investors that fit their needs. BankM's services include capital market advisory, arranging IPOs and capital increases for equity financing, debt advisory and debt capital mediation, designated sponsoring and research as well as M&A, hereby specializing in the identification of suitable strategic partners in China.

 

Contact:

Thomas Stewens
BankM AG
Mainzer Landstraße 61
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-10
Fax: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-50
Email: pr@bankm.de
Internet: www.bankm.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: BankM AG
Key word(s): Special Topics

12.05.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1042385  12.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1042385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
