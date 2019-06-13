|
DGAP-News: BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 regarding stabilisation measures
13.06.2019 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures
Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
The option granted by an existing majority owner to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 300,000 shares of Frequentis AG at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by flatex Bank AG via its representative BankM in the amount of 173,975 shares on 13 June 2019.
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, via its representative BankM, Frankfurt am Main, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Frequentis AG (ISIN: ATFREQUENT09; WKN: A2PHG5; Short Code: FQT) on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market), in the period from 03 June 2019 up to and including 12 June 2019 has carried out stabilisation measures on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as further specified below:
|Trade date and Time
|Purchase (P) / Sale (S)
|Nominal value (pieces)
|Execution price
|Currency
|Stock Exchange
|03.06.2019, 14:20:14
|P
|1,400
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|03.06.2019, 16:12:03
|P
|1,100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
03 June 2019
|
|2,500
|17.80
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|1,100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:46:00
|P
|100
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 11:55:25
|P
|700
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|04.06.2019, 12:04:25
|P
|300
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
04 June 2019
|
|2,800
|17.80
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|05.06.2019, 09:04:12
|P
|1
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|05.06.2019, 10:38:02
|P
|48
|17.80
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
05 June 2019
|
|49
|17.80
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|100
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|300
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|100
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|100
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|105
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|500
|17.98
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:45:57
|P
|800
|17.96
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:58:23
|P
|2,105
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:58:23
|P
|2,500
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 10:58:23
|P
|395
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:00:21
|P
|2,105
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:00:21
|P
|2,500
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:00:21
|P
|395
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:05:58
|P
|40
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:17:39
|P
|2,145
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:17:39
|P
|2,500
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:17:39
|P
|355
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:20:47
|P
|2,145
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:20:47
|P
|2,500
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:20:47
|P
|355
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:26:05
|P
|2,145
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:26:05
|P
|2,500
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 11:26:05
|P
|355
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 12:44:52
|P
|45
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 12:44:52
|P
|55
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 12:44:52
|P
|300
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 16:24:57
|P
|1,000
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 16:50:42
|P
|1,000
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 16:52:47
|P
|1,269
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 16:52:47
|P
|455
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 16:59:25
|P
|68
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 17:04:54
|P
|500
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 17:24:20
|P
|337
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|06.06.2019, 17:24:20
|P
|663
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
06 June 2019
|
|32,837
|17.99854
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|07.06.2019, 09:32:00
|P
|62
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|07.06.2019, 10:19:29
|P
|283
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|07.06.2019, 16:08:46
|P
|726
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|07.06.2019, 16:40:03
|P
|233
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
07 June 2019
|
|1,304
|18.00
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11.06.2019, 10:03:27
|P
|92
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|11.06.2019, 10:18:29
|P
|203
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|11.06.2019, 11:52:08
|P
|405
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|11.06.2019, 12:24:13
|P
|2,341
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|11.06.2019, 12:24:13
|P
|159
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|11.06.2019, 15:44:57
|P
|159
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
11 June 2019
|
|3,359
|18.00
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12.06.2019, 09:51:36
|P
|493
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 09:54:35
|P
|510
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 10:06:11
|P
|640
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 10:07:16
|P
|857
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 17:28:53
|P
|100
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 17:28:53
|P
|800
|17.90
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 17:28:53
|P
|100
|17.88
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 17:35:49
|P
|300
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|12.06.2019, 17:35:49
|P
|200
|18.00
|EUR
|XETRA
|Total purchases
12 June 2019
|
|4,000
|17.977
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total purchases
03 June 2019 -
12 June 2019
|
|46,849
|17.974177
|
|
|
|
|aggregated volume
|volume weighted average price
|
|
Trading place: XETRA (Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange)
