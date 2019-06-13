Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 regarding stabilisation measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 regarding stabilisation measures

13.06.2019 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

The option granted by an existing majority owner to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 300,000 shares of Frequentis AG at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by flatex Bank AG via its representative BankM in the amount of 173,975 shares on 13 June 2019.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, via its representative BankM, Frankfurt am Main, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Frequentis AG (ISIN: ATFREQUENT09; WKN: A2PHG5; Short Code: FQT) on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market), in the period from 03 June 2019 up to and including 12 June 2019 has carried out stabilisation measures on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as further specified below:

Trade date and Time Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price Currency Stock Exchange
03.06.2019, 14:20:14 P 1,400 17.80 EUR XETRA
03.06.2019, 16:12:03 P 1,100 17.80 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
03 June 2019		   2,500 17.80    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 1,100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 11:55:25 P 700 17.80 EUR XETRA
04.06.2019, 12:04:25 P 300 17.80 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
04 June 2019		   2,800 17.80    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
05.06.2019, 09:04:12 P 1 17.80 EUR XETRA
05.06.2019, 10:38:02 P 48 17.80 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
05 June 2019		   49 17.80    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 300 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 105 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 500 17.98 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 800 17.96 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:58:23 P 2,105 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:58:23 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 10:58:23 P 395 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:00:21 P 2,105 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:00:21 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:00:21 P 395 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:05:58 P 40 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:17:39 P 2,145 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:17:39 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:17:39 P 355 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:20:47 P 2,145 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:20:47 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:20:47 P 355 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:26:05 P 2,145 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:26:05 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 11:26:05 P 355 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 12:44:52 P 45 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 12:44:52 P 55 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 12:44:52 P 300 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 16:24:57 P 1,000 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 16:50:42 P 1,000 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 16:52:47 P 1,269 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 16:52:47 P 455 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 16:59:25 P 68 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 17:04:54 P 500 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 17:24:20 P 337 18.00 EUR XETRA
06.06.2019, 17:24:20 P 663 18.00 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
06 June 2019		   32,837 17.99854    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
07.06.2019, 09:32:00 P 62 18.00 EUR XETRA
07.06.2019, 10:19:29 P 283 18.00 EUR XETRA
07.06.2019, 16:08:46 P 726 18.00 EUR XETRA
07.06.2019, 16:40:03 P 233 18.00 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
07 June 2019		   1,304 18.00    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
11.06.2019, 10:03:27 P 92 18.00 EUR XETRA
11.06.2019, 10:18:29 P 203 18.00 EUR XETRA
11.06.2019, 11:52:08 P 405 18.00 EUR XETRA
11.06.2019, 12:24:13 P 2,341 18.00 EUR XETRA
11.06.2019, 12:24:13 P 159 18.00 EUR XETRA
11.06.2019, 15:44:57 P 159 18.00 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
11 June 2019		   3,359 18.00    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
12.06.2019, 09:51:36 P 493 18.00 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 09:54:35 P 510 18.00 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 10:06:11 P 640 18.00 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 10:07:16 P 857 18.00 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 17:28:53 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 17:28:53 P 800 17.90 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 17:28:53 P 100 17.88 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 17:35:49 P 300 18.00 EUR XETRA
12.06.2019, 17:35:49 P 200 18.00 EUR XETRA
Total purchases
12 June 2019		   4,000 17.977    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    
           
Total purchases
03 June 2019 -
12 June 2019		   46,849 17.974177    
    aggregated volume volume weighted average price    

Trading place: XETRA (Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

13.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

824365  13.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pTYSON FOODS : Farms spill spreads E. coli, kills fish in Alabama
AQ
12:45pYSS CORP : . Announces Strategic Licensing Agreement and Acquisition of Call Right With Sweet Tree Modern Apothecary Ltd.
AQ
12:45pFORD FOUNDATION : Appoints Diane Samuels as Vice President for Talent and Human Resources
PR
12:44pFLUGHAFEN ZUERICH : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport May 2019
PU
12:44pCOIMA RES SIIQ : Payment of coupon to key managers in shares
PU
12:44pRAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Commercialization of QuickStrip™ Oral Thin Strips
AQ
12:44pOLA : to setup it's Advanced Technology Center in the Bay Area; aims to build a team of 150+ Engineers
BU
12:42pPrivacy Is Available—but at a Price, States Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons
GL
12:41pEXCLUSIVE : Oilfield services firm Patterson-UTI explores split
RE
12:40pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses bid for U.S. tariff relief on Chinese-made e-bike
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
41&1 DRILLISCH : European shares back in black after telecoms surge
5THALES : THALES : updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About