DGAP-News: BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 regarding stabilisation measures



13.06.2019 / 18:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) and Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

The option granted by an existing majority owner to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 300,000 shares of Frequentis AG at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by flatex Bank AG via its representative BankM in the amount of 173,975 shares on 13 June 2019.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, via its representative BankM, Frankfurt am Main, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Frequentis AG (ISIN: ATFREQUENT09; WKN: A2PHG5; Short Code: FQT) on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market), in the period from 03 June 2019 up to and including 12 June 2019 has carried out stabilisation measures on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as further specified below:

Trade date and Time Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price Currency Stock Exchange 03.06.2019, 14:20:14 P 1,400 17.80 EUR XETRA 03.06.2019, 16:12:03 P 1,100 17.80 EUR XETRA Total purchases

03 June 2019 2,500 17.80 aggregated volume volume weighted average price 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 1,100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:46:00 P 100 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 11:55:25 P 700 17.80 EUR XETRA 04.06.2019, 12:04:25 P 300 17.80 EUR XETRA Total purchases

04 June 2019 2,800 17.80 aggregated volume volume weighted average price 05.06.2019, 09:04:12 P 1 17.80 EUR XETRA 05.06.2019, 10:38:02 P 48 17.80 EUR XETRA Total purchases

05 June 2019 49 17.80 aggregated volume volume weighted average price 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 300 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 105 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 500 17.98 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:45:57 P 800 17.96 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:58:23 P 2,105 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:58:23 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 10:58:23 P 395 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:00:21 P 2,105 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:00:21 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:00:21 P 395 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:05:58 P 40 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:17:39 P 2,145 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:17:39 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:17:39 P 355 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:20:47 P 2,145 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:20:47 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:20:47 P 355 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:26:05 P 2,145 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:26:05 P 2,500 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 11:26:05 P 355 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 12:44:52 P 45 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 12:44:52 P 55 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 12:44:52 P 300 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 16:24:57 P 1,000 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 16:50:42 P 1,000 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 16:52:47 P 1,269 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 16:52:47 P 455 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 16:59:25 P 68 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 17:04:54 P 500 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 17:24:20 P 337 18.00 EUR XETRA 06.06.2019, 17:24:20 P 663 18.00 EUR XETRA Total purchases

06 June 2019 32,837 17.99854 aggregated volume volume weighted average price 07.06.2019, 09:32:00 P 62 18.00 EUR XETRA 07.06.2019, 10:19:29 P 283 18.00 EUR XETRA 07.06.2019, 16:08:46 P 726 18.00 EUR XETRA 07.06.2019, 16:40:03 P 233 18.00 EUR XETRA Total purchases

07 June 2019 1,304 18.00 aggregated volume volume weighted average price 11.06.2019, 10:03:27 P 92 18.00 EUR XETRA 11.06.2019, 10:18:29 P 203 18.00 EUR XETRA 11.06.2019, 11:52:08 P 405 18.00 EUR XETRA 11.06.2019, 12:24:13 P 2,341 18.00 EUR XETRA 11.06.2019, 12:24:13 P 159 18.00 EUR XETRA 11.06.2019, 15:44:57 P 159 18.00 EUR XETRA Total purchases

11 June 2019 3,359 18.00 aggregated volume volume weighted average price 12.06.2019, 09:51:36 P 493 18.00 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 09:54:35 P 510 18.00 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 10:06:11 P 640 18.00 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 10:07:16 P 857 18.00 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 17:28:53 P 100 18.00 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 17:28:53 P 800 17.90 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 17:28:53 P 100 17.88 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 17:35:49 P 300 18.00 EUR XETRA 12.06.2019, 17:35:49 P 200 18.00 EUR XETRA Total purchases

12 June 2019 4,000 17.977 aggregated volume volume weighted average price Total purchases

03 June 2019 -

12 June 2019 46,849 17.974177 aggregated volume volume weighted average price

Trading place: XETRA (Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange)