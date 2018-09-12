BankMobile Foundation Announces Southwest Minnesota State University Student as Recipient of Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship

New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank and America’s largest and fastest growing mobile-first bank, today announced it selected Southwest Minnesota State University student Grant Kleiman as the recipient of its fourth annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship out of 1,723 applicants.



The BankMobile Foundation serves as a platform to financially empower individuals by promoting financial literacy through scholarships and grants, sweepstakes, funding social entrepreneurs and building strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to promoting financial education. BankMobile’s Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship has grown in popularity since its inaugural year in 2015.



“I am honored to have been selected by the BankMobile Foundation for this prestigious scholarship,” stated Kleiman. “The Vibe checking account has been extremely useful for me, and I love all the budgeting tools, recognition programs and insightful articles that are available at my fingertips. I look forward to continuing to educate children about the importance of managing their finances.”



After taking a personal finance course at his university, Kleiman became determined to help children become financially literate and works with Scout troops, 4-H groups and elementary school classes. To make the concepts easier to understand, he utilizes potato chips as metaphors for money and educates children about the importance of saving, making every little ‘crumb’ count and not overindulging.



“We congratulate Grant on being selected as the winner of our Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer at BankMobile and Director of the BankMobile Foundation. “He is empowering the future generation of America and introducing important financial lessons to them at a young age. We applaud his efforts, which reflect our mission of financial empowerment.”



To learn more about the Annual BankMobile Financial Empowerment Scholarship and how to apply for the 2019 scholarship offered by the BankMobile Foundation, visit: https://www.bankmobile.com/scholarship/.



For more information about BankMobile, visit: www.bankmobile.com

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and America’s largest and fastest growing mobile-first bank offering checking and savings accounts and personal loans. BankMobile provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model and is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Bank-as-a-Service,” created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its “Bank-as-a-Service” platform to colleges and universities and currently serves nearly two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About the BankMobile Foundation

