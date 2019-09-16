BankPlus and FHLB Dallas to Award $17K to Assist Low-Income Mississippi Families

10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23; 181 Watford Parkway Drive, Canton

BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $17,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty (MadCAAP), a nonprofit organization that assists low-income families by partnering with other nonprofits to provide programs such as housing repair, food drives and financial literacy classes. The grant will be used for organizational capacity building.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at 181 Watford Parkway Drive in Canton, Mississippi.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like BankPlus to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 WHO: Stephanie Booker, Field Representative, Office of Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-MS Brad Gatlin, President – Madison County, BankPlus Max Yates, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, BankPlus Mark Ouellette, First Vice President, Director of Affordable Housing, BankPlus David Johnson, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development, BankPlus Karen Robison, Executive Director, Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty, Inc. Dianne Bolen, Board Director, FHLB Dallas Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas Denise Schmitt, Community Investment Operations Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty, Inc. 181 Watford Parkway Drive Canton, Mississippi 39046

