Banka Slovenije received 24 reports of breaches via its reporting system in the first half of the year

07/27/2020 / Press release

Under Article 239 of the ZBan-2, publishes a report on potential and actual breaches of the regulations cited in the second paragraph of Article 9 of the ZBan-2. Bank of Slovenia received a total of twentyfour (24) reports of breaches between 1 January and 30 June 2020, through its reporting system. In eight (8) instances an investigation was launched (breaches of the ZBan-2) in line with the reporting system's rules; seven (7) reports were dealt by Bank of Slovenia in accordance with their jurisdiction, one (1) report was transferred to the European Central Bank (ECB) into further consideration. Sixteen (16) reports related to questions and reports by consumers that do not belong in the reporting system, are being resolved by other departments at Bank of Slovenia. In accordance with seven (7) reports that were dealt by Bank of Slovenia, six (6) investigations have been completed, one (1) is undergoing.