Banka Slovenije received thirteen reports of breaches via its reporting system

02/21/2020 | 05:43am EST

02/21/2020 / Press release

Under Article 239 of the ZBan-2, Banka Slovenije publishes a report on potential and actual breaches of the regulations cited in the second paragraph of Article 9 of the ZBan-2. Bank Slovenije received a total of thirteen reports of breaches between 1 July and 31 December 2019 and several supplements of report, which was received between 1 January and 30 June 2019, through its reporting system. In nine instances an investigation was launched (breaches of the ZBan-2) in line with the reporting system's rules; six reports were dealt by Banka Slovenije in accordance with their jurisdiction, three reports were transferred to the European Central Bank (ECB) into further consideration. The report with all supplements, which was received in the previous period, was also transferred to the ECB. One report was transferred to the Office of the Republic of Slovenia for the Prevention of Money Laundering into further consideration. In terms of content, three reports related to questions and reports by consumers that do not belong in the reporting system, are being resolved by other departments at Banka Slovenije. In accordance with six reports that were dealt by Banka Slovenije, five investigations have been completed, one is undergoing.

Disclaimer

Bank of Slovenia published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:41:04 UTC
