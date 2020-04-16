Log in
Bankera : Launches Its Online Banking Platform

04/16/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Bankera, an ambitious project to build a neobank for the digital era, has started to offer payment accounts to individual and business clients as a low-cost, fast and convenient alternative to traditional bank accounts. Individual and business clients who sign up to the service can already enjoy dedicated European IBAN accounts to send and receive funds via SEPA and SWIFT transfers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005545/en/

(Photo: Bankera)

(Photo: Bankera)

The entire remote account opening process takes place online and can be completed quickly from the comfort of one’s home. Bankera’s service also features 24/7 support.

Essentially, Bankera is focused on providing payment services to people and companies involved in digital businesses and sees it as a growing but underserved niche due to its novelty and unique specifics which are not well understood by more conservative institutions. At Bankera, clients are welcome to receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges, affiliate programs or income from their commercial online activity.

“Having started a digital business back in 2013, we have seen that payment solutions offered for new types of online business, such as cryptocurrency, affiliate or digital marketing businesses and their clients are very limited and usually offered by small niche players, who do not last long. We wanted to build a payment service provider, which we, our clients and partners could trust and be sure that it is here to stay. Hence, we see Bankera as a natural growth and a vertical integration to our digital businesses, as well as an opportunity to upsell our existing clients with fiat payment options.” Vytautas Karalevičius, the co-founder of Bankera, explained.

Up next in Bankera’s plans is to roll out virtual and physical debit cards for personal and later corporate customers. Linked directly to the online banking platform, they will enable clients to pay at points-of-sale online and offline and withdraw cash at ATMs around the world, as well as track their spending.

In addition to the currently available web version, Bankera is working on releasing its service in the app form as well. Payment acquiring services, multi-currency support, instant transfers are among other features in the plans.

About Bankera

Bankera was founded by a Lithuanian team behind SpectroCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange launched back in 2013, as a spin-off leveraging the technology and infrastructure at hand to create a traditional payments solution.


© Business Wire 2020
