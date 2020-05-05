Log in
Bankers' Bank and SRA Announce Partnership to bring ERM solutions to Community Banking Clients

05/05/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Risk Associates, a national leader in enterprise risk and performance management, announced that Bankers' Bank has successfully implemented SRA's Watchtower, the only risk intelligence and collaboration platform that aggregates, integrates and normalizes all enterprise risk and performance indicators on a continuous basis to help banking clients gain a competitive advantage and deliver stable earnings growth.

Additionally, Bankers' Bank and SRA are forming a partnership to offer SRA's Enterprise Risk Management solutions to Bankers' Bank Community Banking Clients through its Correspondent Banking model.

"Bankers' Bank and SRA share a common philosophy. We strive to deliver value added services, 'built by bankers for bankers', that help community banks improve their value to their local communities. SRA and Bankers' Bank are proud to team up to help banks improve the role enterprise risk management plays in the success of their business. As we are experiencing, effective enterprise risk management is timely as banks look to navigate the existing crisis imposed by the COVID-19 Pandemic." said Adam Dunn, CRO at SRA & Matt Sitkowski, EVP/CFO Bankers' Bank.    

In support of navigating risk during this current crisis, SRA is offering a free trial of its Pandemic Risk Management Service to aid Bankers' Bank customers in managing the impact of this crisis on their financial institution.  This information is vital to the bank's resiliency and is critical for the board, shareholders, regulators & clients to evaluate overall bank health.

About Bankers' Bank
Bankers' Bank, a bank-owned correspondent based in Madison, Wisconsin, since 1981. Bankers' Bank is the Midwest's leading provider of banking services to community banks, with offices in the Madison, Chicago, Des Moines, and Indianapolis areas serving the four-state region and beyond. As an independent source of non-competing financial services, the Bank serves a market of over 700 financial institutions. The Bank does not serve the public so it never competes with client banks for business. More information is available on our website at BankersBank.com.

About Strategic Risk Associates
Strategic Risk Associates Built for bankers by bankers, SRA's Watchtower solution advances risk management and performance for executives and bank boards.  Watchtower is designed enable a strong risk culture and enable stable earnings growth.

Matt Sitkowski
EVP/Chief Financial Officer
Bankers' Bank
MSitkowski@bankersbankusa.com

Adam S. Dunn
Chief Revenue Officer
Strategic Risk Associates
adunn@srarisk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankers-bank-and-sra-announce-partnership-to-bring-erm-solutions-to-community-banking-clients-301053252.html

SOURCE Strategic Risk Associates


© PRNewswire 2020
