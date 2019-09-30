Bankers Financial Pledges To Match Up To First $100,000 in Donations for October 6th Benefit for the Bahamas Concert for Sol Relief

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Financial Corporation, the St. Petersburg-based parent of insurance, warranty, and business solution companies, today announced it has pledged to match up to the first $100,000 in donations as the lead corporate sponsor for the Benefit for the Bahamas concert to be held at Jannus Live in downtown St. Petersburg on Sunday, October 6th, 2019.

Donations raised at the concert will benefit Sol Relief, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which provides humanitarian aid and disaster relief with the use of aviation. Since the destruction and devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian, Sol Relief has flown over 80 flights and collected over 400,000 lbs. in supply donations to support the Bahamas.

The free concert, open to the public, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET at Jannus Live, an outdoor music venue located in the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg’s Historic District.

Seven (7) bands will take the stage throughout the afternoon. The lineup includes Ella Jet and Future Soul, Four Star Riot, The Headtones, The Inhalers, Ricky Wilcox and The Moonsnakes, St Pete Sons, and The Wrenchers.

“Social responsibility is at the heart of our core values at Bankers. We have been looking for ways in which we could best provide assistance to those in desperate need and the strategic partnership with Sol Relief and Jannus Live provided the ideal opportunity to make a difference,” said John Strong, Chairman and CEO, Bankers Financial Corporation. “We are committed to helping the Bahamian people in their recovery post-Dorian and we look forward to matching the first $100,000 in donations from our community.”

“The coming together of all of these bands and all of the supporters has been overwhelming and exceeded all expectations,” said Travis Parker, the benefit concert organizer. “It was only a few weeks ago I told my wife someone should do a benefit concert and raise funds for the Bahamian nation. To have such community and corporate support for a great organization like Sol Relief and to have a concert of this magnitude come together so quickly is nothing short of amazing.”

“Even though the initial disaster relief phase of the mission is over, the Bahamians are in desperate need of assistance with rebuilding their communities. As we switch our focus from relief to rebuilding, monetary donations allow us to provide Bahamians what they need when they need it,” said Jen Lockwood, one of the founders and President of Sol Relief. “The support from Bankers, the bands, and Jannus Live is a true example of how we can come together to impact people’s lives.”

Donations can be made online ahead of the concert at https://solrelief.org/bankers.

**** MEDIA EVENT TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2nd, AT 9:30 A.M. ET, WITH SOL RELIEF, ELLA JET, BANKERS FINANCIAL, AND EVENT ORGANIZERS @ ST PETE AIR FLIGHT SCHOOL, ALBERT WHITTED AIRPORT, 107 8TH AVE SE, ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33701, PLEASE CONTACT MARK AUCHTUNG, SOL RELIEF DISASTER RESPONSE COORDINATOR, 727-503-5844 ****

About Bankers Financial Corporation:

Since 1976, Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC) has been the corporate parent to a diverse set of businesses, including insurance, financial services, and a professional employer organization (PEO) for small business. Bankers Financial Corporation is headquartered in Tampa Bay and employs more than 800 associates throughout the United States. For more information about Bankers Financial Corporation, visit https://bankersfinancialcorp.com/.

About Sol Relief:

In September and October of 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused massive devastation in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and many other areas of the Caribbean. A former St. Croix, U.S.V.I. resident and pilot, Jennifer Lockwood, wanted to help. Jennifer partnered with St. Pete Air and the Glasscock Family Foundation to create an innovative disaster relief mission utilizing small aircraft to serve U.S.V.I and Puerto Rico with immediate aid. From that mission a new venture focused on providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief with the use of aviation was formed – Sol Relief, Inc. Additional information about Sol Relief is available at www.solrelief.org.

About Jannus Live:

Jannus Live is an outdoor standing room only concert venue. The venue hosts an eclectic array of touring talent, as well as DJs, local artists, and private events. Engulfed in the history of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jannus Landing prides itself on keeping the feeling of the historic Jannus Landing, while incorporating the new and modern amenities that make Jannus Live what it is today. Additional information about Jannus Live is available at www.jannuslive.com.

