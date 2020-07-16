Log in
Banking Analytics: Helping Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Firms Build a Robust Risk Culture | Quantzig

07/16/2020

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, announces the launch of its comprehensive portfolio of banking analytics solutions. Connect with our experts to gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005601/en/

Quantzig’s comprehensive suite of banking analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering businesses with-

  • A roadmap to strengthen the risk culture and drive improvements across all segments
  • Innovative end-to-end solutions that offer comprehensive insights to drive growth
  • Insights on improving end-to-end processes by embedding analytics into the decision-making processes
  • Advanced methodologies that help drive transformations in the banking and financial services industry

Quantzig’s comprehensive suite of banking data analytics solutions provides an edge by empowering banking and financial services companies with advanced solutions that leverage machine learning and NLP-based methodologies. Request a FREE brochure of our solutions to learn more.

Challenged by the influx of complex, unstructured datasets and the rise in competition, banking firms are now looking to leverage big data analytics in banking to analyze data and drive value-based decisions effectively. We understand the challenges faced by banking service providers in the current scenario, and to help tackle them, we’ve developed a comprehensive suite of banking analytics solutions by combining the right tools and approaches that focus on critical business activities.

Our banking analytics solutions primarily revolves around cost reduction, performance improvement, and risk management. Equipped with advanced banking analytics capabilities and an experienced team of data scientists, we are well-positioned to help BFSI companies leverage data analytics in banking to enhance their business processes. Quantzig’s financial analytics solutions can guide you throughout the journey- right from addressing the institutional challenges of integrating analytics into the decision-making approach to developing a business strategy that helps drive measurable transformations.

Partnering with us provides you the access to advanced analytics solutions and platforms that can help you drive profitability across segments. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about banking analytics and its business benefits.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
