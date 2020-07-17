Log in
Banking licence of Bank Kuznetsky Most cancelled

07/17/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

By its Order No. OD-1111, dated 17 July 2020, the Bank of Russia cancelled the banking licence of the credit institution Bank Kuznetsky Most Joint-stock Company or Bank Kuznetsky Most (Registration No. 2254, Moscow). The credit institution ranked 362nd by assets in the Russian banking system.1

The licence of Bank Kuznetsky Most was cancelled2 following the request that the credit institution had submitted to the Bank of Russia after the decision of the general shareholders' meeting on its voluntary liquidation (in accordance with Article 61 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation).

Based on the reporting data provided to the Bank of Russia, the credit institution has sufficient assets to satisfy creditors' claims.

A liquidation commission will be appointed to Bank Kuznetsky Most.3

Bank Kuznetsky Most is a member of the deposit insurance system.

1 According to the financial statements as of 1 July 2020.

2 The licence was cancelled in accordance with Article 23 of the Federal Law 'On Banks and Banking Activities'.

3 In accordance with Article 62 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation and Article 21 of the Federal Law 'On Joint-stock Companies'.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 00:05:03 UTC
