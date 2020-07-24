Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Banking licence of JSCB Resource-trust cancelled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

By its Order No. OD-1179, dated 24 July 2020, the Bank of Russia cancelled the banking licence of Joint-stock Commercial Bank Resource-trust, or JSCB Resource-trust (Registration No. 3122, Moscow). The credit institution ranked 396th by assets in the Russian banking system1.

The licence of JSCB Resource-trust was cancelled2 following the request that the credit institution submitted to the Bank of Russia after the decision of the general shareholders' meeting on its voluntary liquidation (in accordance with Article 61 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation).

Based on the reporting data provided to the Bank of Russia, the credit institution has enough assets to satisfy creditors' claims.

A liquidator will be appointed to JSCB Resource-trust3.

JSCB Resource-trust is not a member of the deposit insurance system.

__________________________________________________

1 According to the financial statements as of 1 July 2020.

2 The licence was cancelled in accordance with Article 23 of the Federal Law 'On Banks and Banking Activities'.

3 In accordance with Article 62 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation and Article 21 of the Federal Law 'On Joint-stock Companies'.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 00:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aJ&J says proposed IRS regulations may have material impact on results
RE
01:06aVietnam back on coronavirus alert after first local infection in 3 months
RE
12:51aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : WTO Fundamental to Economic Recovery and Sustainable and Inclusive Growth
PU
12:31aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Business Leaders Submit Recommendations to APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
12:24aVietnam reports first community coronavirus infection in more than three months - state media
RE
12:24aVietnam reports first local coronavirus infection in more than three months
RE
07/24Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices
RE
07/24EXCLUSIVE : Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge - sources
RE
07/24APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Officials lay the Groundwork for Recovery and Resilience
PU
07/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Small to medium-sized firms will get more support
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
2CENTRICA PLC : Centrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : to pay $600 million to settle U.S. opioid treatment marketing claims
4BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : BANCO DO BRASIL S A : CEO to step down in August
5APPLE INC. : U.S. retailers make masks mandatory even as leaders clash over new directives

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group