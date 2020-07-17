Banking licence of PROMINVESTBANK cancelled

By its Order No. OD-1112, dated 17 July 2020, the Bank of Russia cancelled the banking licence of the credit institution PROMINVESTBANK (Reg. No. 2433, Moscow). The credit institution ranked 236th by assets in the Russian banking system.1

The licence of PROMINVESTBANK was cancelled2 following the request that the credit institution had submitted to the Bank of Russia after the decision of the general shareholders' meeting on its voluntary liquidation (in accordance with Article 61 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation).

Based on the reporting data provided to the Bank of Russia, the credit institution has sufficient assets to satisfy creditors' claims.

A liquidation commission will be appointed to PROMINVESTBANK.3

PROMINVESTBANK is not a member of the deposit insurance system.

1 According to the financial statements as of 1 July 2020.

2 The licence was cancelled in accordance with Article 23 of the Federal Law 'On Banks and Banking Activities'.

3 In accordance with Article 62 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation and Article 21 of the Federal Law 'On Joint-stock Companies'.

