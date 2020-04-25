Bankrupt Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Money

By Jonathan Randles

The Trump administration is blocking companies in bankruptcy from receiving stimulus funds Congress has authorized to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, putting them at risk of closing permanently.

The Small Business Administration, which administers the Paycheck Protection Program, says on the program's loan applications that companies in bankruptcy aren't eligible for the emergency funding. That has caused banks to deny requests from such applicants.

But nothing in the Cares Act, the law authorizing the PPP, indicates Congress meant to withhold stimulus funds from troubled companies that have turned to chapter 11 bankruptcy to save their business, legal experts, affected companies and at least two federal judges say.

A handful of these companies as well as three Catholic archdioceses have sued the SBA over the issue in recent weeks. A Texas judge on Friday ordered a local bank to waive the SBA's bankruptcy restriction when considering an ambulance company's request for a $2.6 million PPP loan.

Judge David R. Jones said the PPP isn't a traditional loan program but rather "a support program" for businesses during an unprecedented crisis.

"This can't be what Congress intended," Judge Jones said during a telephone hearing.

Small Business Administration chief Jovita Carranza, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, determined that providing PPP loans to companies in bankruptcy " would present an unacceptably high risk of an unauthorized use of funds or non-repayment of unforgiven loans," the SBA said Friday.

Chrystin Ondersma, a professor at Rutgers Law School, said chapter 11 bankruptcy in particular offers a transparent process that would better protect lenders like the SBA from risk by entitling the government to loan repayment ahead of most other creditors. Bankruptcy also provides oversight of a company's affairs by a judge and creditors who would share in the cost of reorganizing a business, she added.

The Cares Act that authorized the PPP also encouraged broader use of chapter 11 by widening eligibility for special bankruptcy rules designed to reduce the time and cost of reorganizing for small businesses.

Companies want access to the emergency funding because the PPP loans don't have to be paid back if the money is used to cover employee paychecks, avoiding layoffs.

A spokesperson for Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), who has led small-business relief efforts in Congress, declined to comment on whether lawmakers intended to restrict bankrupt companies from using PPP.

Bankrupt companies say PPP loans and chapter 11 should work hand-in-hand to provide a safety net for troubled businesses but instead they are being forced to choose between filing for bankruptcy to hold off creditors or applying for stimulus loans to pay employees.

Starplex Corp., a crowd-management business based in Portland, Ore., filed for chapter 11 days before the state issued a stay-at-home order in March, halting professional sports, concerts and other large events.

But when Starplex applied to Northwest Bank for a $1.6 million PPP loan, the bank said it didn't qualify, citing the SBA application's bankruptcy restriction. Starplex has sued the SBA over the denial.

"Right now, we're on our last thread," said Starplex Senior Vice President Randy Scott. "I have no income coming in. I owe bills. I'm the last guy in the office trying to keep the business going."

Starplex is one of at least three companies that have sued the SBA, while several other businesses across the U.S. are vying to leave court protection ahead of schedule, even if they haven't completed a financial restructuring.

The lawsuits accuse the SBA of overstepping its authority by telling lenders and borrowers that bankruptcy prohibits businesses from getting PPP loans. The plaintiffs are seeking court orders to change the applications.

PPP loans are designed to keep paychecks flowing to Americans during the pandemic and have been enormously popular. But the program has stoked public scrutiny after several public companies tapped into its funds.

After the initial PPP funding of $350 billion was exhausted on April 16, lawmakers on Thursday approved a further $310 billion to replenish the program. Banks, credit unions and community-based lenders have a backlog of applications to work through. Lenders are expected to begin submitting loan applications to the SBA on Monday morning.

The SBA's restrictions have prompted some businesses to leave chapter 11 as soon as possible so they can apply for PPP loans. Among them are Florida-based drugmaker KRS Global Biotechnology Inc. and Capital Restaurant Group LLC, the owner of more than a dozen Burger King franchises in South Carolina.

"I'm still making payroll but now I'm in a Catch 22 and could lose everything I've worked 44 years of my life for," said Darryl Berry, who owns Capital Restaurant Group. If the company doesn't obtain a PPP loan outside of chapter 11 he could be forced to liquidate the business, Mr. Berry said.

Other banks have halted PPP applications submitted before a company filed for chapter 11. Village East Inc., which operates a nonprofit senior-living community in Louisville, Ky., said Citizens Union Bank approved its PPP loan days before it sought bankruptcy protection, at which point the bank halted the application.

Village East's attorney Charity Bird said the facility has incurred additional expenses during the pandemic, including overtime pay for security guards and caregivers, while trying to protect senior tenants who are at elevated risk from Covid-19.

"The trouble here is that Village East seems to be the kind of borrower that [the Cares Act] was designed to protect," said Judge Joan Lloyd of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Louisville.

