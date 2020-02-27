Bankruptcy Courts to Receive Free Access to Advanced Legal Research Technology Through New Partnership Between ABI and Casetext

Alexandria, Va. - A new partnership between the American Bankruptcy Institute and Casetext will provide bankruptcy judges and clerks with free unlimited access to Casetext's full research suite, including its unique artificial intelligence (A.I.) research technology, CARA A.I. This technology allows legal researchers to upload a brief or complaint from their litigation to instantly find tailored research of authorities with the same facts and legal issues in the same jurisdiction.

Judges and clerks can sign up for free access at https://www.abi.org/casetext.

'ABI is excited to partner with Casetext to offer this dynamic and powerful legal research tool,' said Karim Guirguis, ABI Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. 'Judges and clerks will be able to utilize Casetext's fast and efficient technology free of charge, and all other ABI members will be provided discounted access.'

'ABI is the central resource for bankruptcy professionals for legal research. We're proud to contribute to their mission to equip judges and their clerks with the best tools to conduct their practice more efficiently and effectively,' said Jake Heller, co-founder and CEO of Casetext.

Last fall, ABI and Casetext partnered to provide a 20 percent discount on the Casetext research suite for bankruptcy attorneys and legal professionals. ABI members can learn more about this and sign up for a free trial at https://www.abi.org/casetext.

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/education-events.

Casetext is a smarter legal research platform, combining conventional search functionality with A.I. search technology. Founded by a team of former litigators from top law firms, as well as Ph.D. data scientists and leading A.I. engineers, Casetext helps legal researchers find the best cases faster, including cases they would otherwise miss. Over 5,000 law firms, including 40% of the Am Law 100, rely on Casetext to help them research smarter.

