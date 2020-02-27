Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bankruptcy Courts to Receive Free Access to Advanced Legal Research Technology Through New Partnership Between ABI and Casetext

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:43pm EST

Alexandria, Va. - A new partnership between the American Bankruptcy Institute and Casetext will provide bankruptcy judges and clerks with free unlimited access to Casetext's full research suite, including its unique artificial intelligence (A.I.) research technology, CARA A.I. This technology allows legal researchers to upload a brief or complaint from their litigation to instantly find tailored research of authorities with the same facts and legal issues in the same jurisdiction.

Judges and clerks can sign up for free access at https://www.abi.org/casetext.

'ABI is excited to partner with Casetext to offer this dynamic and powerful legal research tool,' said Karim Guirguis, ABI Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. 'Judges and clerks will be able to utilize Casetext's fast and efficient technology free of charge, and all other ABI members will be provided discounted access.'

'ABI is the central resource for bankruptcy professionals for legal research. We're proud to contribute to their mission to equip judges and their clerks with the best tools to conduct their practice more efficiently and effectively,' said Jake Heller, co-founder and CEO of Casetext.

Last fall, ABI and Casetext partnered to provide a 20 percent discount on the Casetext research suite for bankruptcy attorneys and legal professionals. ABI members can learn more about this and sign up for a free trial at https://www.abi.org/casetext.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/education-events.

Casetext is a smarter legal research platform, combining conventional search functionality with A.I. search technology. Founded by a team of former litigators from top law firms, as well as Ph.D. data scientists and leading A.I. engineers, Casetext helps legal researchers find the best cases faster, including cases they would otherwise miss. Over 5,000 law firms, including 40% of the Am Law 100, rely on Casetext to help them research smarter.

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Disclaimer

ABI - American Bankruptcy Institute published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Application to place the Company under Judicial Management
PU
10:13pFTE Networks Provides Shareholder Update
GL
10:08pDOMINION ENERGY : Statement Regarding Securities and Exchange Commission Complaint Filed in Federal Court in South Carolina
PR
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Change in Executive Officer
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020
PU
10:03pURGENT : Tokyo Disneyland to close through March 15 over coronavirus
AQ
09:58pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations
PU
09:58p(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : The Integration of Countries' Sovereign Bond Markets
PU
09:57pNFI : Nebraska's StarTran drives sustainability forward with 10 electric buses from New Flyer; celebrates arrival of first zero-emission bus to Lincoln
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
4APPLE INC. : Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group