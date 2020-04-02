Bankruptcy Lawyers Gear Up for Surge in Filings Due to Coronavirus Fallout

By Jonathan Randles

Lawyers and advisers who work on the largest corporate bankruptcies in the U.S. say they expect a deluge of debt restructurings and chapter 11 filings due to the massive disruption caused by the novel coronavirus.

They have been inundated in recent days by calls and emails from lenders about cash-strapped companies drawing down loans and fielding inquiries about whether their clients can get money under the $2 trillion emergency stimulus package.

When this predicted surge in bankruptcies will hit -- whether it will be weeks or months from now -- is anyone's guess. But given the breadth of the disruption, bankruptcies are expected in many corners of the economy.

"What makes the present crisis in many ways more odious than the last one is that it affects everyone," said James Peck, a former bankruptcy judge who oversaw the chapter 11 case for Lehman Brothers when it collapsed in 2008. "It affects consumers and it affects people where they live. Nobody can escape and there's no place to hide."

It's like people in the bankruptcy sector are "drinking from a fire hose, " said Mr. Peck, now a lawyer at Morrison & Foerster LLP. Several lawyers interviewed for this article used the same phrase to describe the intensity and volume of restructuring work.

The spike hasn't caused an immediate jump in corporate bankruptcies, which require financing and -- absent an emergency -- usually take weeks or months to prepare. Nationwide there have been more than 1,600 chapter 11 filings through March 20 of this year, about 200 more cases than were filed through the end of March of last year, according to data firm BankruptcyData.

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drove a record 6.6 million unemployment claims last week and is expected to contribute to a number of coming debt defaults, which usually spur restructuring talks with creditors and potential chapter 11 filings.

Companies are projected to default on institutional leveraged loans totaling more than $200 billion and junk bonds totaling about $175 billion over the next two years, said Eric Rosenthal, senior director of leveraged finance at Fitch Ratings Inc.

In October, the ratings firm had forecast defaults on institutional leveraged loans totaling about $45 billion and junk bonds totaling $40 billion in 2020. Fitch Ratings didn't have a 2021 forecast at that time, Mr. Rosenthal said.

"Newly available loans will help some, but will not enable all companies in distress to avoid bankruptcy or some other formal restructuring or sale process," said Sara Chenetz, a Los Angeles-based partner at law firm Perkins Coie LLP.

Legal-services firm Epiq Global, which works with companies before they file bankruptcy and manages administrative work in large chapter 11 cases, has seen a steady increase in activity since the start of the year and is "anticipating many more filings both on the corporate and noncorporate side of bankruptcy within the next month or two," said Deirdre O'Connor, the firm's managing director of corporate restructuring.

A surge in bankruptcies is also expected for restaurants, bars and other small businesses ordered to close amid the pandemic. The coronavirus aid package widened eligibility for a bankruptcy program for small businesses that reduces the time and cost of chapter 11.

"I expect a tsunami of small business chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in the coming months," said David Wander, a lawyer at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP.

Some businesses already in bankruptcy when the pandemic began spreading in the U.S. have fared poorly and in some cases have been forced to suspend going-out-of-business sales or have abandoned plans to revive their operations.

At the same time, businesses have been drawing down available lines of credit as lenders, generally, have been working with them to weather the downturn.

"Nobody wants to be blamed for putting a company in bankruptcy," said Perry Mandarino, the co-head of investment banking and head of corporate restructuring at B. Riley FBR Inc.

The projected default rate for both institutional leveraged loans and junk bonds is projected to reach 5% to 6% in 2020, Fitch Ratings said this week. In 2021, that is expected to rise to a range of 8% to 9% for leveraged loans and 7% to 8% for junk bonds. That's up from a default rate of 1.8% for institutional leveraged loans and 3.3% for junk bonds in 2019, according to the ratings firm.

"For the most part, banks are continuing to honor their commitments and the borrowings are still permitted so long as there's no default," said Laura Metzger, a New York-based restructuring partner at law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

The speed of filings is likely to depend on how long sectors are shut down or how the downturn could compare to the 2008-09 crisis.

"There has been very little time or opportunity to reflect in a more thoughtful or comparative way about what we are dealing with compared to the last financial crisis," said Mr. Peck, who stepped down from the bench in 2014. "We are, instead, dealing with the urgency of the current emergency."

Ann Marie Uetz, a Detroit-based partner at the law firm Foley & Lardner LLP, said many manufacturers and automotive suppliers have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Lawyers are "working overtime" to guide them through interruptions in their supply chains and customer demands and in some instances working to help them avoid bankruptcy, Ms. Uetz said.

"I've not worked this much since my first year of law school," said Ms. Uetz, who has been a lawyer for nearly three decades.

--Aisha Al-Muslim contributed to this article.

Write to Jonathan Randles at Jonathan.Randles@wsj.com