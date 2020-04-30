Bankruptcy Statistics, 2018

The breakdown of the available data for 2018 by section of economic activity (Nace Rev.2) indicates that most of the companies declared bankrupt, representing 46.3%, belong to section "wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", 24.4% belong to section "manufacturing", 13.4% to "accommodation and food service activities" section and 4.9% to "construction" section (Table 2).

The total number of business bankruptcies in 2018 recorded a decrease of 28.1% in comparison with 2017 (82 bankruptcies in 2018, 114 in 2017) (Table 1). The average annual change for the period 2009-2018 amounts to 15.4% (Table 1). As regards the legal form of the companies declared bankrupt for the period 2009 - 2018, a decrease is observed with average annual change for the sole proprietorships 16.3%, for the companies with individual ownership 9.1% and for the business partnerships 17.2% (Table 1).

Data on bankruptcies are collected through a standard statistical questionnaire filled in and transmitted to ELSTAT by the competent Courts of First Instance (Bankruptcy Courts), containing data on businesses declared bankrupt in accordance with the relevant court orders which have been issued. In addition, data are also collected on bankruptcies for which the claims of creditors were verified, on the amount of ascertained indebtedness and on the number of employees who have claims.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) presents statistics on Business Bankruptcies on the basis of the bankruptcy court orders issued for the year 2018.

Companies with "other or unknown" legal form until 2014 were classified to the "Business partnerships"

Moreover, for the aforementioned period it is noted that the average annual change in the number of bankruptcies with claims of creditors verified is decreasing by 1.0%, the amount of ascertained indebtedness is increased by 23.7% and the number of employees with claims is decreased by 3.2% (Table 3).

Finally, the claims of creditors verified during the period 2009 - 2018 indicate that annually on average, for about 137 claim verifications, the ascertained indebtedness amounted to 759 million euro, while the number of employees who have claims on them amounted to 1,743 (Table3, Graph 3).

Bankruptcies with verified creditors' claims do not necessarily coincide with the companies declared bankrupt in the same year

Table 3. Verification of claims by creditors, amount of ascertained indebtedness and number of employees with claims, 2009 - 2018

Graph 3. Evolution of verified claims by creditors, ascertained indebtedness and employees with

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on Bankruptcies The annual survey on the Court orders for business declared bankrupt collects data, by judicial region, on:

the orders of Courts of first instance for the bankruptcies declared [article 7 of the Bankruptcy Code -Law 3588/2007, in force) and the verified claims of creditors, that were completed within the reference year according to the procedure of article 93 of the Bankruptcy Code. During the verification procedure the creditor should be able to prove his/her claim.

The statistical questionnaires are filled in by the Secretariat of the competent Courts of First Instance of Greece (Bankruptcy Courts).

Main variables: judicial region, legal form of the enterprise, classes of economic activity, registered office of the enterprise, amount of ascertained indebtedness in Euros (including liabilities called into question) and number of employees with claims.

The debt consolidation procedure (provided for in article 99 of the Bankruptcy Code) is not covered by the survey and neither are other procedures, such as decisions relating to revocation or non-acceptance of bankruptcy petitions, conciliation procedures, approval of reorganization plans, end of bankruptcy procedure etc.

Legal basis The survey is conducted by virtue of the Greek Statistical Law 3832/2010, as in force, and the Joint Ministerial Decision 10498/Β115/16.05.1963.

Periodicity Annual.

Definitions The definitions for the bankruptcies are based on the Bankruptcy Code (Law 3588/2007, as in force).

Courts hearing the bankruptcies (Bankruptcy courts): the competent Court of first instance in the Region where the debtor has its main economic activities.

Company declared bankrupt: Traders, as well as other legal persons pursuing economic activities are eligible to file for bankruptcy. If a company fails to pay accrued liabilities indefinitely and permanently (e.g. suspend payments), it is declared bankrupt.

Legal form: Sole proprietorship, Companies with individual ownership, Business partnerships, Other / Unknown.

Class of Economic Activity: The classification used for economic activity is in accordance with the applicable Greek Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (STAKOD). Until 2007, STAKOD 2003 was used, which is the Greek version of NACE Rev1.1. From 2008 onwards, STAKOD 2008 is used at three-digit level, which is identical to NACE Rev2. The enterprises are broken down at 4-digit level of STAKOD 2008.

Methodology Data on companies declared bankrupt are collected through the completion of a standard statistical questionnaire consisting of two parts (companies declared bankrupt and claims verifications) by the respective Court (Bankruptcy Courts).

More information on the methodology of the survey is available on the webpage of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr), Statistics → Population and Social Conditions → Justice → Civil Justice → Bankruptcies →Methodology

