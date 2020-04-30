Bankruptcy Statistics, 2018

Log in
04/30/2020 | 05:13am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 30 April 2020

DECLARED BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES: Year 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) presents statistics on Business Bankruptcies on the basis of the bankruptcy court orders issued for the year 2018.

Data on bankruptcies are collected through a standard statistical questionnaire filled in and transmitted to ELSTAT by the competent Courts of First Instance (Bankruptcy Courts), containing data on businesses declared bankrupt in accordance with the relevant court orders which have been issued. In addition, data are also collected on bankruptcies for which the claims of creditors were verified, on the amount of ascertained indebtedness and on the number of employees who have claims.

The total number of business bankruptcies in 2018 recorded a decrease of 28.1% in comparison with 2017 (82 bankruptcies in 2018, 114 in 2017) (Table 1). The average annual change for the period 2009-2018 amounts to 15.4% (Table 1). As regards the legal form of the companies declared bankrupt for the period 2009 - 2018, a decrease is observed with average annual change for the sole proprietorships 16.3%, for the companies with individual ownership 9.1% and for the business partnerships 17.2% (Table 1).

The breakdown of the available data for 2018 by section of economic activity (Nace Rev.2) indicates that most of the companies declared bankrupt, representing 46.3%, belong to section "wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles", 24.4% belong to section "manufacturing", 13.4% to "accommodation and food service activities" section and 4.9% to "construction" section (Table 2).

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel: 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Justics Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Athanasopoulou Dimitra

Tel: +30 213 135 2135

Fax : +30 213 135 2764

e-mail: justistat@statistics.gr

Finally, the claims of creditors verified during the period 2009 - 2018 indicate that annually on average, for about 137 claim verifications, the ascertained indebtedness amounted to 759 million euro, while the number of employees who have claims on them amounted to 1,743 (Table3, Graph 3).

Moreover, for the aforementioned period it is noted that the average annual change in the number of bankruptcies with claims of creditors verified is decreasing by 1.0%, the amount of ascertained indebtedness is increased by 23.7% and the number of employees with claims is decreased by 3.2% (Table 3).

Table 1. Companies declared bankrupt by legal form, 2009 - 2018

Legal form of companies

Year

Total

Companies

Sole

with

Business

Other/

bankruptcies

proprietorship

individual

partnerships

Unknown1

ownership

2009

368

149

45

174

-

2010

380

157

45

178

-

2011

474

206

76

192

-

2012

455

159

59

237

-

2013

437

138

50

249

-

2014

335

106

44

185

-

2015

206

52

41

110

3

2016

111

25

16

65

5

2017

114

32

15

65

2

2018

82

30

19

32

1

Total

2,962

1,054

410

1,487

11

Annual change

(%)

-28.1

-6.3

26.7

-50.8

-50

2018/2017

Average annual

change2

-15.4

-16.3

-9.1

-17.2

(%)

2009-2018

  1. Companies with "other or unknown" legal form until 2014 were classified to the "Business partnerships"
  2. Geometric mean

2

Graph 1. Companies declared bankrupt by legal form, 2009 - 2018

Sole proprietorship

Companies with individual ownership

500

Business partnerships

Other/Unknown

450

400

192

350

237

249

300

174

178

250

76

185

200

3

59

45

45

50

150

110

44

2

100

206

5

1

149

157

159

65

65

138

41

50

106

32

15

19

52

16

32

30

0

25

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Graph 2. Percentage distribution of companies declared bankrupt by legal form, 2009 - 2018

Sole proprietorship

Companies with individual ownership

Business partnerships

Other/Unknown

1.2%

1.5%

4.5%

1.8%

47.3%

46.8%

40.5%

39.0%

52.1%

57.0%

55.2%

53.4%

57.0%

58.6%

12.2%

11.8%

16.0%

23.2%

13.0%

11.4%

13.1%

19.9%

13.2%

14.4%

40.5%

41.3%

43.5%

34.9%

31.6%

31.6%

36.6%

25.2%

28.1%

22.5%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3

Table 2. Percentage distribution of companies declared bankrupt by branch of economic activity (NACE Rev.2), 2011 - 2018

Section of NACE Rev.2

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Total

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Α Agriculture, forestry and fishing

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.9

0.5

1.8

0.0

1.2

Β

Mining and quarrying

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.2

C

Manufacturing

23.4

26.4

17.6

22.1

18.9

18.9

19.3

24.4

D

Electricity, gas, steam and air

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.9

1.8

0.0

conditioning supply

Water supply; sewerage, waste

Ε

management and remediation

0.0

0.2

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

activities

F

Construction

5.7

3.7

5.3

4.5

3.4

7.2

8.8

4.9

G

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of

50.0

45.5

48.3

41.2

41.7

30.6

32.5

46.3

motor vehicles and motorcycles

Η

Transportation and storage

2.7

2.2

3.0

1.5

3.9

3.6

4.4

0.0

I

Accommodation and food service

9.9

10.8

12.4

14.6

11.2

16.2

18.4

13.4

activities

J

Information and communication

2.1

3.1

3.7

3.0

5.8

1.8

1.8

1.2

K

Financial and insurance activities

0.8

0.4

0.2

0.3

1.0

0.9

1.8

1.2

L

Real estate activities

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

0.5

0.9

0.0

1.2

M

Professional, scientific and technical

1.3

1.8

3.0

3.9

4.4

5.4

2.6

2.4

activities

N

Administrative and support service

1.7

2.4

2.7

4.2

3.9

4.5

3.5

1.2

activities

O

Public administration and defense;

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

compulsory social security

P

Education

0.4

0.7

0.2

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.0

1.2

Q

Human health and social work

0.2

0.7

1.4

0.9

1.9

5.4

1.8

0.0

activities

R

Arts, entertainment and recreation

0.0

0.4

0.2

0.9

0.5

1.8

0.9

0.0

S

Other service activities

1.3

1.1

0.7

1.2

1.9

0.0

2.6

0.0

Activities of households as employers;

T

undifferentiated goods- and services-

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

producing activities of households for

own use

U

Activities of extraterritorial

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

organisations and bodies

4

Table 3. Verification of claims by creditors, amount of ascertained indebtedness and number of employees with claims, 2009 - 2018

Bankruptcies with

Ascertained indebtedness

Number of employees

Year

claims of creditors

(million Euros)

with claims

verified 1

2009

79

75.5

1,021

2010

120

332.0

1,749

2011

161

392.0

1,304

2012

217

351.5

1,411

2013

219

699.8

1,584

2014

196

1,807.7

2,214

2015

142

1,694.5

3,274

2016

92

1,261.6

2,858

2017

72

464.4

1,255

2018

72

513.0

760

Total

1,370

7,592.0

17,430

Average

137

759

1,743

(2009-2018)

Annual change (%)

0.0

10.5

-39.4

2018/2017

Average annual

change2

-1.0

23.7

-3.2

(%)

2009-2018

  1. Bankruptcies with verified creditors' claims do not necessarily coincide with the companies declared bankrupt in the same year
  2. Geometric mean

5

Graph 3. Evolution of verified claims by creditors, ascertained indebtedness and employees with

claims, 2009 - 2018

in million Euros

2000

3500

1800

3000

1600

1400

2500

1200

2000

1000

800

1500

600

1000

400

500

200

0

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Bankruptcies with claims of creditors verified (right axis)

Ascertained indebtedness, in million Euros (left axis)

Number of employees with claims (right axis)

6

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Survey on Bankruptcies The annual survey on the Court orders for business declared bankrupt collects data, by judicial region, on:

  1. the orders of Courts of first instance for the bankruptcies declared [article 7 of the Bankruptcy Code -Law 3588/2007, in force) and
  2. the verified claims of creditors, that were completed within the reference year according to the procedure of article 93 of the Bankruptcy Code. During the verification procedure the creditor should be able to prove his/her claim.

The statistical questionnaires are filled in by the Secretariat of the competent Courts of First Instance of Greece (Bankruptcy Courts).

Main variables: judicial region, legal form of the enterprise, classes of economic activity, registered office of the enterprise, amount of ascertained indebtedness in Euros (including liabilities called into question) and number of employees with claims.

The debt consolidation procedure (provided for in article 99 of the Bankruptcy Code) is not covered by the survey and neither are other procedures, such as decisions relating to revocation or non-acceptance of bankruptcy petitions, conciliation procedures, approval of reorganization plans, end of bankruptcy procedure etc.

Legal basis The survey is conducted by virtue of the Greek Statistical Law 3832/2010, as in force, and the Joint Ministerial Decision 10498/Β115/16.05.1963.

Periodicity Annual.

Definitions The definitions for the bankruptcies are based on the Bankruptcy Code (Law 3588/2007, as in force).

Courts hearing the bankruptcies (Bankruptcy courts): the competent Court of first instance in the Region where the debtor has its main economic activities.

Company declared bankrupt: Traders, as well as other legal persons pursuing economic activities are eligible to file for bankruptcy. If a company fails to pay accrued liabilities indefinitely and permanently (e.g. suspend payments), it is declared bankrupt.

Legal form: Sole proprietorship, Companies with individual ownership, Business partnerships, Other / Unknown.

Class of Economic Activity: The classification used for economic activity is in accordance with the applicable Greek Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (STAKOD). Until 2007, STAKOD 2003 was used, which is the Greek version of NACE Rev1.1. From 2008 onwards, STAKOD 2008 is used at three-digit level, which is identical to NACE Rev2. The enterprises are broken down at 4-digit level of STAKOD 2008.

Methodology Data on companies declared bankrupt are collected through the completion of a standard statistical questionnaire consisting of two parts (companies declared bankrupt and claims verifications) by the respective Court (Bankruptcy Courts).

More information on the methodology of the survey is available on the webpage of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr), Statistics Population and Social Conditions Justice Civil Justice Bankruptcies Methodology

7

References More information on the survey is available on the webpage of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr) Section: Statistics Population and Social Conditions Justice Civil Justice Bankruptcies

8

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:12:05 UTC
