Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bankruptcy filings by U.S. energy producers pick up speed: law firm analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Bankruptcy filings by U.S. energy producers so far this year have already nearly matched the total for the whole of 2018, law firm Haynes & Boone reported on Wednesday, as volatile oil and gas prices drive companies to seek protection from creditors.

A total of 26 firms with debts totaling $10.96 billion have filed for court restructuring through mid-August, according to the law firm's report.

Last year, 28 companies filed for bankruptcy, listing $13.2 billion in debt, while 24 firms sought protection in 2017 with $8.5 billion in debt.

"So far this year there has been an uptick in the number of filings," Haynes & Boone said, noting 20 of the filings have been since May.

Through most of 2019, U.S. light, sweet crude oil has been stuck in the $50-range on the New York Mercantile Exchange, finishing on Wednesday at $55.23. West Texas Intermediate averaged $65.06 a barrel last year. Natural gas prices also have fallen so low in some places that some companies have shut in wells and others have paid pipeline operators to take their gas.

Buddy Clark, a Haynes & Boone partner, said however that he did not predict a new wave of producer bankruptcies similar to that which followed the oil price collapse mid-decade. In 2015, there were 44 oil and gas producers filing for protection with combined debts of $17.4 billion.

"We're not going to see anywhere near the wave of bankruptcies in 2015," Clark said in an interview.

Many of 2019's filings are pre-planned, Chapter 11 restructurings, where creditors agree in advance on a financial restructuring plan, Clark said.

"I don't think you will see a lot of Chapter 7 (liquidations)," he said. "When you see Chapter 7s is when there are no assets left. Typically, there are always assets left."

In the oilfield services industry, there were 10 bankruptcy filings so far this year, with Weatherford International Plc by far the largest. It filed in July, listing unsecured debts of $7.4 billion, according to the report. The remaining nine firms combined have debts with a total value of $205 million.

The bright spot in the industry was the midstream sector. Only one pipeline company, Southcross Energy Partners LP, filed for bankruptcy so far this year. It listed debts totaling $828 million.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 59 Delayed Quote.6.61%
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.66.67%
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.00% 54.91 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01pChina injects 400 billion yuan via one-year MLF, with rate unchanged
RE
09:51pJapan financial minister Aso says he hopes markets will calm down
RE
09:51pAustralia Job Market Defies Economic Slowdown
DJ
09:48pBANKRUPTCY FILINGS BY U.S. ENERGY PRODUCERS PICK UP SPEED : law firm analysis
RE
09:47pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : NZ remains leading destination for the Aussie traveller (Media Release)
PU
09:47pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Growth in average wages increases (Media Release)
PU
09:47pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate at 5.3% (Media Release)
PU
09:46pSUMNER REDSTONE : ViacomCBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media deals
RE
09:46pFCC chairman circulates order to approve Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up
RE
09:44pFord extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COAL : Fidelity Investments wins court battle with IRS over coal tax credits
2UK offers $30 million contract to maintain drug supply after Brexit
3FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Grant of Options
4ORAGENICS INC : ORAGENICS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5AHF Applauds Appointment of Winnie Byanyima as Head of UNAIDS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group