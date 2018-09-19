Log in
Banks Announce $28K to Benefit Low-Income Homebuyers

09/19/2018 | 12:25am CEST

11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, Northshore Community Foundation, 807 N. Columbia Street, 2nd Floor, Covington

IBERIABANK, Home Bank, Hancock Whitney Bank, First Bank & Trust and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $28,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Northshore Housing Initiative for operational sustainability, a paid marketing intern and other expenses.

Local dignitaries and bank representatives will award the funds at a check presentation at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Northshore Community Foundation at 807 N. Columbia Street on the 2nd floor in Covington. The media is encouraged to attend.

Northshore Housing Initiative (NHI) makes homeownership a reality for low- to moderate-income families seeking affordable workforce housing.

The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT:       Check Presentation
 
WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018
 
WHO: Kathy Stuart, Field Representative, Senator Bill Cassidy
City Councilman Larry Rolling, City of Covington, District D
City Councilman Rick Smith, City of Covington
Brandon Kelly, Vice President, CRA Officer, Home Bank
Ben Strecker, North Shore Market President, Home Bank
Darlene Tedesco, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer, Home Bank
Donna McManus, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Lender, Home Bank
Ashley Harrison, Assistant Vice President, Community Affair, CRA Manager, Hancock Whitney Bank
Duane Abadie, President, First Bank & Trust
Ken Crenshaw, Senior Vice President, Mortgage-CRA Lending Manager, IBERIABANK
Jennifer Dexter, Executive Director, Northshore Housing Initiative

 

Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas
Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government Relations, FHLB Dallas
 
WHERE: Northshore Community Foundation
807 N. Columbia Street
2nd Floor
Covington, Louisiana 70433


© Business Wire 2018
