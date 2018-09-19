Banks Announce $28K to Benefit Low-Income Homebuyers

11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, Northshore Community Foundation, 807 N. Columbia Street, 2nd Floor, Covington

IBERIABANK, Home Bank, Hancock Whitney Bank, First Bank & Trust and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $28,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Northshore Housing Initiative for operational sustainability, a paid marketing intern and other expenses.

Local dignitaries and bank representatives will award the funds at a check presentation at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Northshore Community Foundation at 807 N. Columbia Street on the 2nd floor in Covington. The media is encouraged to attend.

Northshore Housing Initiative (NHI) makes homeownership a reality for low- to moderate-income families seeking affordable workforce housing.

The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018 WHO: Kathy Stuart, Field Representative, Senator Bill Cassidy City Councilman Larry Rolling, City of Covington, District D City Councilman Rick Smith, City of Covington Brandon Kelly, Vice President, CRA Officer, Home Bank Ben Strecker, North Shore Market President, Home Bank Darlene Tedesco, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer, Home Bank Donna McManus, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Lender, Home Bank Ashley Harrison, Assistant Vice President, Community Affair, CRA Manager, Hancock Whitney Bank Duane Abadie, President, First Bank & Trust Ken Crenshaw, Senior Vice President, Mortgage-CRA Lending Manager, IBERIABANK Jennifer Dexter, Executive Director, Northshore Housing Initiative Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government Relations, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Northshore Community Foundation 807 N. Columbia Street 2nd Floor Covington, Louisiana 70433

