Banks Announce $28K to Benefit Low-Income Homebuyers

IBERIABANK, Home Bank, Hancock Whitney Bank, First Bank & Trust and the
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $28,000 in
Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Northshore Housing Initiative
for operational sustainability, a paid marketing intern and other
expenses.
Local dignitaries and bank representatives will award the funds at a
check presentation at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018, at
Northshore Community Foundation at 807 N. Columbia Street on the 2nd
floor in Covington. The media is encouraged to attend.
Northshore Housing Initiative (NHI) makes homeownership a reality for
low- to moderate-income families seeking affordable workforce housing.
The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions to make
a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization
(CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.
For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
WHAT:
Check Presentation
WHEN:
11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018
WHO:
Kathy Stuart, Field Representative, Senator Bill Cassidy
City Councilman Larry Rolling, City of Covington, District D
City Councilman Rick Smith, City of Covington
Brandon Kelly, Vice President, CRA Officer, Home Bank
Ben Strecker, North Shore Market President, Home
Bank
Darlene Tedesco, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan
Officer, Home Bank
Donna McManus, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Lender,
Home Bank
Ashley Harrison, Assistant Vice President, Community Affair,
CRA Manager, Hancock Whitney Bank
Duane Abadie, President, First Bank & Trust
Ken Crenshaw, Senior Vice President, Mortgage-CRA Lending
Manager, IBERIABANK
Jennifer Dexter, Executive Director, Northshore Housing
Initiative
Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community
Investment, FHLB Dallas
Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government Relations,
FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
Northshore Community Foundation
807 N. Columbia Street
2nd Floor
Covington, Louisiana 70433
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006156/en/