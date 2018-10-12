Banks Award $16K to Promote Financial Literacy in San Antonio

Southside First Receives Partnership Grant from Jefferson Bank and FHLB Dallas

Southside First, an initiative of the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Foundation designed to promote economic development and community leadership in South San Antonio/Bexar County, was awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005971/en/

Southside First, an initiative of the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Foundation designed to promote economic development and community leadership in South San Antonio/Bexar County, was awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds from Jefferson Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Local dignitaries joined bank and nonprofit representatives at a ceremonial check presentation yesterday to announce the funds.

The grant will support Southside First’s programs and enable the nonprofit to provide training to small businesses and promote economic development. Southside First’s programs include a small business workshop which shows would-be entrepreneurs basics such as how to create a business plan and listing one’s business in online search directories. Another program benefiting from the funds is Southside Success Series, a peer-to-peer learning and question-and-answer session designed to inspire community members with their neighbors’ success stories.

“We partner with various nonprofits to bring small businesses to Southside San Antonio,” said Andrew Anguiano, executive director of Southside First. “The funds help us bring economic influencers into the same room to discuss what are the major drivers of the local economy. We need them to have these conversations for real change to happen.”

This is the nonprofit’s first PGP award.

“Helping organizations like Southside First develop the local economy through the PGP is very gratifying and we hope to continue our partnership with FHLB Dallas,” said Jefferson Bank Vice President of Compliance and Community Development Officer Hazel Davis.

Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 in grant money.

For 2018, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 31 member institutions to assist 32 community-based organizations. Combined with the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the organizations.

“The Partnership Grant Program boosts our members’ relationships with community-based organizations because it gives them an opportunity to provide an additional investment in the community in which they live and serve,” said FHLB Dallas First Vice President and Director of Community Investment Greg Hettrick. “In effect, the partnership breeds positive economic change in the community.”

Mr. Anguiano said the grant funds validate his team’s hard work with Southside First.

“It means a lot to us that Jefferson Bank showed that they believe in us and were willing to bring in FHLB Dallas on it, too,” said Mr. Anguiano. “We’re working really hard to make change and to have that support from all these partners, it quantifies it for us.”

About Jefferson Bank

Jefferson Bank is a family-owned community bank, with three generations actively involved in serving communities in San Antonio and surrounding areas. For over 70 years, we have created an elite team of highly skilled, family-oriented and civic-minded individuals who contribute to the Bank’s continuing success. We are proud to be known as one of Texas’ most respected independent banks, offering superior banking, mortgage, trust, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more about Jefferson Bank visit: jeffersonbank.com

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005971/en/