Banks Award $66K in Grants to Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio

Broadway Bank, Jefferson Bank and FHLB Dallas Award Funds

Broadway Bank, Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $66,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio (NHSSA). The funds were presented to the organization last week at a check presentation and Passing of the Keys ceremony at the home of one of its newest homeowners in San Antonio, Texas.

The PGP helps qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

NHSSA supports and improves the quality of life for homeowners in their area by providing effective management and delivery of housing-related resources. Its programs include neighborhood engagement, affordable housing policy, home repair and financial literacy. Its vision is to build safe and diverse neighborhoods where people can thrive.

Christopher W. Sanchez, executive director for NHSSA, said the PGP funds will go toward growing the organization. By doing this, they will be able to hire more people, which will lead to a higher number of customers being helped.

“We are so grateful for Broadway Bank, Jefferson Bank and FHLB Dallas whose partnership will help us expand our business. This will guide us when working directly with the community,” Mr. Sanchez said. “We will be able to give low-income individuals the chance to take part in the economic opportunities San Antonio has to offer.”

“Broadway Bank is extremely committed to working with community-based organizations, like NHSSA,” said Randy Rouse, chief investment officer of Broadway Bank. “We undoubtedly cherish San Antonio, and the people who live here. We could not have been happier to partner with FHLB Dallas to help our community.”

David Phillipy, senior vice president and chief compliance officer at Jefferson Bank, said they are thankful to create an impact through the PGP.

“Jefferson Bank is so grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on our community with FHLB Dallas using the Partnership Grant Program,” said Mr. Phillipy. “The incredible work NHSSA does throughout San Antonio makes a real difference in people’s lives. We cannot wait to see all the great things they continue to do with the matching grant offered in partnership with FHLB Dallas.”

Funding under FHLB Dallas’ PGP was increased by $2 million in 2020 under FHLB Dallas’ COVID-19 Relief Program to support CBOs involved in affordable housing activities, stimulating small business development or providing small businesses with technical assistance. The use of funds for these organizations was expanded to include COVID-19 relief. Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 5:1 ratio (previously a 3:1 ratio) to provide the CBO up to $30,000 per member and $60,000 per year in grant money.

See the complete list of the 2020 PGP grant recipients. To learn more about the 2020 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

“Broadway Bank, Jefferson Bank and Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio have accomplished many incredible things in their community by educating and empowering residents. These efforts help create and maintain safe and affordable neighborhoods,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We’re proud to provide resources through which they can maximize their outreach.”

About Broadway Bank

For nearly 80 years, Broadway Bank has been an integral part of South Central Texas, evolving into one of the largest privately-owned banks in Texas with more than $4 billion in assets. Broadway Bank offers a full range of financial services, including personal, private, business and mortgage banking, and wealth management, and is committed to enhancing the banking experience through leading edge technology. With financial centers across San Antonio, Austin and the Hill Country, Broadway Bank delivers modern banking, locally sourced and personally delivered. Visit Broadway.bank for more information.

About Jefferson Bank

Jefferson Bank is a family-owned community bank, with three generations actively involved in serving communities in San Antonio and surrounding areas. For over 70 years, we have created an elite team of highly skilled, family-oriented and civic-minded individuals who contribute to the Bank’s continuing success. We are proud to be known as one of Texas’ most respected independent banks, offering superior banking, mortgage, trust, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more about Jefferson Bank, visit: jeffersonbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $83.8 billion as of March 31, 2020 is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 805 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.

