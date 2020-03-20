Banks Continue to Seek Less Funding Than Fed Offers

By Michael S. Derby

Wall Street's biggest banks on Friday continued to seek far less temporary liquidity from the Federal Reserve than the central bank was willing to provide.

The New York Fed said Friday that it had done two repurchase agreement operations, or repos, both with $500 billion borrowing caps. The operation that expires Monday saw banks seek $22 billion while the operation expiring June 12 saw banks seek $31.25 billion.

The Fed will offer another $500 billion-cap repo later Friday.

Fed repo operations are effectively collateralized loans that take in Treasurys, mortgages, and agency securities. They are aimed at helping the central bank maintain control over the federal-funds rate target rate They also are intended to help the financial system navigate massive shocks from the coronavirus crisis.

As of Wednesday, the Fed's outstanding pool of repos grew to $441.95 billion, from $242.38 billion on March 11. Even though banks aren't taking the full extent of Fed liquidity, the central bank has been offering substantial amounts of it and over longer horizons, which has allowed eligible banks, called primary dealers, to lock in funding.

Short-term interest rates remain volatile as an abundance of securities continues to face a shortage of cash.

Over the last couple of days, the effective federal-funds rate has been trading near the top end of the 0% to 0.25% range, while on Thursday, the general collateral rate, which measures borrowing costs in the repo market, a massive sector where firms borrow and lend cash and securities, has ebbed. On Thursday, that rate stood at 0.05%, from 0.10% on Wednesday and 0.50% on Tuesday.

