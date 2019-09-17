Banks Fund Identity Verification Startup Trulioo's Expansion

By Marc Vartabedian

Several Wall Street banks and financial firms have invested 60 million Canadian dollars ($45.2 million) in identity verification startup Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Goldman Sachs Growth Equity led the company's Series C financing round, with participation from Citi Ventures, Santander InnoVentures and American Express Ventures.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based startup offers security software for financial-services providers, banks, payment providers, online gaming companies and other customers. Trulioo's software helps companies comply with rules designed to prevent money laundering online and to mitigate the risk of fraud as they conduct cross-border transactions with new customers or new merchants.

Trulioo is the latest in a number of digital identity verification startups offering similar services that have attracted interest from investors in recent years.

"Digital businesses today are under immense pressure to adhere to strict compliance regulations, remain secure and deliver compelling user experiences," Mark Midle, a growth-equity investor at Goldman Sachs, wrote in an email.

Banking is an ideal sector for Trulioo because of tight regulation of the industry and the sensitivity of the private information involved, founder and Chief Executive Stephen Ufford wrote in an email.

The new capital will help Trulioo to expand its sales and customer-support teams and operations in new markets. The company expects to hire across its Vancouver, San Francisco and Dublin offices, bringing head count to 200 people from 130, Mr. Ufford wrote in an email.

Differences in regulation and digital ability across countries is a challenge for Trulioo amid its expansion, Mr. Ufford wrote. The company plans to respond by making its software flexible enough to work globally while still meeting local requirements.

Trulioo last year raised C$10 million from Blumberg Capital and BDC Capital in a previously unannounced round. The startup has raised a total of C$96.6 million since it was founded in 2011.

Write to Marc Vartabedian at marc.vartabedian@wsj.com