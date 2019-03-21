Banks Partner to Award $750K for 124 Low-Income Housing Units

Affordable Housing Program Funds Will Assist in Demolition and
Construction
A $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant from The First, A
National Banking Association (The First) and the Federal Home Loan Bank
of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will assist with the demolition and construction
of 124 new apartment units in Laurel, Mississippi.
The grant was awarded to LHA Enterprise Development (LHA), a nonprofit
that develops affordable housing projects by renovating Laurel Housing
Authority’s portfolio of public housing units and community enhancement
projects. This is the organization’s first AHP grant.
The Triangle Homes will provide new, modern and affordable housing for
124 families. The $17.4 million project includes the demolition of 124
existing units originally built in 1941 and new construction of larger,
more energy-efficient units. The Triangle Homes project covers
approximately 25 percent of Laurel Housing Authority’s stock of housing
units. Construction for the apartment units will begin in mid-2019 and
be completed in 2020.
“This project represents hope for a more comfortable, decent home for
many families and could not have happened without the AHP grant,” said
Ailrick Young, executive director at LHA. “We’d like to thank all who
put in the time and energy into securing funding for this project.”
Jerome Brown, senior vice president and director of Community
Development at The First said the AHP has enabled the bank to make an
impact on the communities it serves.
“Part of our role as community bankers is to ensure that residents in
our community have access to safe, decent and affordable housing,” said
Mr. Brown. “The AHP and our partnership with FHLB Dallas facilitate that
role and we are very excited about The Triangle Homes project.”
In 2018, the AHP, offered through FHLB Dallas member institutions,
awarded $14 million in grants to 29 affordable housing projects. Since
the program’s inception in 1990, more than $278 million in AHP funds
were awarded to assist 51,000 households.
“When you’ve got a larger-scale project such as The Triangles Homes,
programs like the AHP can bring a lot more certainty to a timeline,”
said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community
Investment at FHLB Dallas. “This wouldn’t be possible without The
First’s dedication to community development.”
AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the
purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental
or transitional housing for homeless individuals in their community.
Funds for the program are targeted to benefit households with incomes at
or below 80 percent of the median income of an area.
Visit fhlb.com/ahp
for more information on the AHP.
About The First, A National Banking Association
The First, A National Banking Association, headquartered in Hattiesburg,
Mississippi, began as a dream on a back porch in South Mississippi. A
group of local businessmen talked about creating a bank that would take
care of business by taking care of people one customer at a time... and
The First was born. Now, that dream has grown from a back porch to
cities and towns all over South Mississippi, South Alabama, and
Louisiana. The First is more than a bank...because it is still a group
of friends building relationships and taking care of business one
customer at a time! The First currently has 73 locations and assets of
$3 billion.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $72.8 billion as of December 31, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
