Banks borrow record $89.3 billion from BOJ's dollar funding operations on Tuesday

03/23/2020 | 11:06pm EDT
Man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

Banks borrowed a total of $89.3 billion in the Bank of Japan's two dollar funding operations on Tuesday, the central bank said after it offered three-month and one-week funds to market players who were seeking dollar funding.

The takeup was well beyond its previous record of $50.2 billion, hit on October 21, 2008, during the global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

