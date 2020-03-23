Banks borrow record $89.3 billion from BOJ's dollar funding operations on Tuesday
03/23/2020 | 11:06pm EDT
Banks borrowed a total of $89.3 billion in the Bank of Japan's two dollar funding operations on Tuesday, the central bank said after it offered three-month and one-week funds to market players who were seeking dollar funding.
The takeup was well beyond its previous record of $50.2 billion, hit on October 21, 2008, during the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)