Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Banks face tighter market conditions to raise loss-absorbing capital - EBA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:51am CEST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone banks have not made enough progress in raising loss-absorbing capital and now may face more difficult market conditions due to higher volatility and widening spreads in sovereign yields, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.

"Not enough progress has been made there," European Banking Authority's chair Andrea Enria told a banking conference in Brussels, warning that the problem concerned large and medium banks, but not the biggest systemic lenders, like Deutsche Bank or Unicredit, who are instead "very close to be fully complaint."

Under international and EU banking rules, large banks must issue a special loss-absorbing debt known as TLAC and MREL that can be converted to capital if a crisis burns through their core capital buffer.

Enria said investors have so far shown interest in buying this debt but warned that "window of opportunity is closing down".

"Funding markets are not going to be as open and available as they were until now," Enria said, citing increased volatility, external events, widening sovereign spreads and concerns on emerging markets as the main reasons for investors' lower appetite.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aDeputy CEO of Singapore commodity logistics firm CWT steps down
RE
11:28aNORDZUCKER AG : First half of the year sees sharp fall in earnings – losses anticipated
PU
11:23aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Collector coins to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice Ending World War I
PU
11:19aNoomi Wallet Debuts to Elevate Crypto Banking in Blockchain 3.0 Era
BU
11:18aSuperdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
RE
11:18aEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : Milk production costs still not covered in Germany
PU
11:16aBanks, insurers must have 'credible plans' for climate change - BoE
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11aOil prices rise on Saudi tensions; demand outlook drags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
3GREENCORE GROUP PLC : GREENCORE : Proposed Sale of Greencore US
4CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
5SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.