The FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% by 0705 GMT, while the FTSE 250 <.FTMC> rose 0.2%.

Just Eat climbed 1.4% to top gainers on the blue-chip bourse after its Dutch rival Takeaway.com reported a surge in quarterly orders.

Among midcaps, GVC added 3%. The Ladbrokes owner boosted its annual core earnings target for the second time in three months on robust demand in its betting shops despite tighter regulation.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)