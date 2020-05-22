Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Banks, luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 04:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European shares fell on Friday as a deterioration in U.S.-China ties compounded fears of a slower recovery from the economic damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing on Thursday planned to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, raising prospects of fresh protests in the global financial hub and drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly".

Rising tensions between the world's two largest economies have stalled a recovery in equity markets in recent weeks after Trump accused China of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.4%, with Asia-exposed stocks such as HSBC Holdings Plc tumbling 5% and Prudential Plc sliding 8.3%.

UK's FTSE 100 lagged its European peers with a 1.8% drop.

"The China-Hong Kong dispute has deepened losses, but it is a relatively slow moving issue," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James.

"With the long weekend coming, people's propensity to close positions have been increased, resulting in some profit taking."

Most markets in UK and the U.S. are closed on Monday for public holidays.

Oil stocks and miners were among the top decliners as commodity prices took a hit after China dropped its annual growth target for the first time, stoking concerns that the pandemic will overshadow demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

Luxury goods makers including LVMH and Kering, which draw a major part of their revenue from China, fell about 2%.

Shares in France's Renault slid 4.1% after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had not signed off on a 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the company cope with the pandemic fallout.

Shares in Britain's Burberry rose 2.7% after its chief executive officer said the company was encouraged by a "strong rebound in some parts of Asia" and is well-prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 situation despite reporting a fall in first-quarter sales.

Despite Friday's weakness, the STOXX 600 is on course to end the week with a modest 2% gain amid hopes that a COVID-19 treatment and easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns will spur a swifter economic recovery.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.82% 1400.5 Delayed Quote.-37.64%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.32% 377.65 Delayed Quote.-32.61%
KERING -1.51% 426.7 Real-time Quote.-25.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.23% 34.4 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.40% 354.75 Real-time Quote.-13.12%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -6.77% 1038.5 Delayed Quote.-23.08%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL -1.57% 64.78 Delayed Quote.-27.59%
RENAULT -1.80% 17.41 Real-time Quote.-58.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.71% 337.99 Delayed Quote.-18.18%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.71% 738.15 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
WTI -5.51% 32.055 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aCHINA'S GEELY TO EXPLORE DEEPER COOPERATION WITH DAIMLER : chairman
RE
10:32aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (May 21, 2020)
PU
10:24aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response
RE
10:21aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:12aNational gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021
PU
10:12aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Job protection is the new task of crisis management
PU
10:07aTurnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
10:07aTurnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group