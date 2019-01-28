Banks net position in the Riksbank

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Companies
>
All News
News : Companies
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Banks net position in the Riksbank
0
01/28/2019 | 10:43am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JAN 28, 2019
SEK MILLION
LENDING
BORROWING
253
© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01a
CANARA BANK
: reports 152% jump Q3 profit
AQ
11:01a
KIA MOTORS
: Naidu to launch trial run of Kia Motors first car in India
AQ
11:01a
SWEDBANK
: Robur anchor investor when the Nordic Investment Bank issues blue bonds
AQ
11:01a
J-K
: Civilian injured after being shot by terrorists
AQ
11:01a
QUIMPER'S OFFER FOR AHLSELL
: Supplement to the offer document made public
AQ
11:01a
OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE
: The Co-operators acquires Redfords Insurance Brokers
AQ
11:01a
KONE CORPORATION
: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
AQ
11:01a
OSSUR HF
: Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
11:01a
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES EXCEEDING $100K OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. (NSANY) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE
: February 8, 2019
GL
11:01a
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Uninterruptible Power Supply, 120V AC 50/60Hz
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
: Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2
BHP GROUP PLC
: New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
3
CATERPILLAR
: Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4
ATLAS COPCO
: ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
5
VALE
: VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse
More news
HOT NEWS
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP IN.
-22.72%
Snc Lavalin : Canada's SNC-Lavalin cuts profit forecast on Saudi strain, shares slump
FORTIS INC
+0.15%
Fortis : sells stake in British Columbia hydro plant
ENBRIDGE INC
-0.04%
Enbridge : restores some natural gas flows on damaged TETCO pipe in Ohio
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMIT.
-18.45%
Petra Diamonds : shares fall on lower diamond prices at flagship mine
VERSUM MATERIALS INC
+17.88%
Versum Materials : Entegris Near Stock-Swap Merger Deal
STHREE PLC
+2.75%
SThree : full-year profit rises, but UK growth stutters
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave