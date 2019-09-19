Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Banks propel FTSE higher after flurry of central bank meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - A rebound in bank stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a guarded stance on future interest rate cuts lifted London's blue-chip index on Thursday, while clothing retailer Next wilted after a disappointing start to autumn trading.

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.6% higher and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index <.FTMC> rose 0.2%, with the financial sector boosting both the indexes.

The Fed slashed rates for the second time this year, but set a higher bar to any further reductions. Central banks around the world have been loosening monetary policy to stem a slowdown in economic growth.

"Financials is the European super-sector out in front; no doubt the result of a raft of central bank meetings that barely dented the rates environment," City Index analyst Ken Odeluga said.

A sub-index of banks <.FTNMX8350> advanced 1.4%, recovering from losses earlier in the week. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the Fed's signal to hold back on further cuts was probably not priced in.

The Bank of England's announcement at midday to keep rates unchanged, although expected, further aided the FTSE 100's run-up to Thursday's session high.

UK stocks were not deterred after the BoE warned that Brexit uncertainty and slower global growth were increasingly causing the UK to perform below its potential, adding that failure to reach a deal to leave the European Union by Oct. 31 would worsen the problem.

"Brexit concerns haven't gone away, though Parliament's suspension offers a short, tense, break," Odeluga added.

Among stocks, Next tumbled nearly 6% after a "disappointing" start to autumn trading that the retailer said was down to unusually warm weather in parts of Britain.

JD Sports dropped almost 3% after the British competition regulator announced its intention to refer the retailer's deal to buy Footasylum to a phase-2 investigation.

Brokerage actions drove some blue-chip moves. The world's second largest mobile operator Vodafone advanced 2.7% after HSBC hiked its price target.

British Airways owner IAG gained 3.8% after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an "overweight" rating, saying the hurdles the company faces have been more than priced in.

Midcap constituent IG Group jumped 10% to a seven-month high as client numbers grew thanks to favourable market conditions in August. Online trading platform rival Plus500 added 5%.

Insurance services firm Charles Taylor shot up by 38% to its highest level in three years, with the share price topping the 315 pence-a-share go-private deal it has agreed with a firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alex Richardson)

By Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC 38.51% 325.5 Delayed Quote.7.80%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS 10.27% 638 Delayed Quote.1.51%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 3.76% 466.9 Delayed Quote.-27.18%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -2.86% 692 Delayed Quote.104.24%
NEXT -5.67% 5820 Delayed Quote.54.60%
PLUS500 LTD 4.96% 766.2 Delayed Quote.-46.72%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.69% 160.4 Delayed Quote.2.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:47pLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Snap Three-day Losing Run
DJ
12:47pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks propel FTSE higher after flurry of central bank meetings
RE
10:52aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Up As Wall Street Weighs Upbeat Data After Fed Rate Cut
DJ
09:38aTSX opens higher as energy, materials rise
RE
08:15aFEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
04:59aEUROPE MARKETS: Banks Pace European Stock Market Rise
DJ
04:50aEUROPE : Bank rally leads European stocks higher
RE
01:09aLONDON MARKETS : The Bank Of England Decision Is Coming -- Here's What To Expect
DJ
01:09aLONDON MARKETS : The Bank Of England Decision Is Coming -- Here's What To Expect
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3ALPHABET : Huawei hails own apps in Mate 30 challenge to iPhone 11
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group