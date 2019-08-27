Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Banks push FTSE 100 lower; IWG shines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 04:46am EDT
A broker reacts on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday, as investors returning from a holiday-extended weekend overlooked U.S. President Donald Trump's softer stance on China, while office space provider IWG scaled a life-time high after reports of U.S. listing plans.

The FTSE 100 was 0.5% lower by 0820 GMT, starting off yet another week on the back foot after suffering declines for four consecutive weeks. If losses hold, the index is set for its worst monthly performance in more than seven years.

The FTSE 250 midcap index <.FTMC> shed earlier losses and were flat, as the sterling gained after hopes of averting a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit rose.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was prepared to take Brexit talks with the European Union down to the very last minute before the Oct. 31 exit deadline. The opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, also reiterated that he will do "everything necessary" to stop a no-deal departure.

That was another factor dragging on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100.

Sector-wise, Asia-focused financial stocks including HSBC and Prudential, were the biggest drags after Hong Kong's leader said violence in the city's anti-government protests was becoming more serious.

The protests, as well as the threat of a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit faced by more domestically-exposed banks including Lloyds and Barclays, have pushed the sub-index <.FTNMX8350> down nearly 9% this year - significantly underperforming a 5% rise in the FTSE 100.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's prediction of a trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, traders are still waiting for more details after tit-for-tat tariffs that went north of $500 billion weighed down financial markets last week.

While Trump repeated his assertion that Chinese officials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts offering to resume negotiations, China has declined to confirm that.

"The number of twists and turns in the trade dispute, particularly more recently have made the markets incredibly challenging to trade," London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said.

Among midcaps, IWG climbed 2.3% to be among the top gainers after Sky News reported over the weekend that the company was planning to list its U.S. arm in New York for three billion pounds.

Carpetright surged 14.4% as its biggest shareholder, Meditor Capital Management, is set to buy the retailer's 40.7 million pound line of credit from its lenders. Peel Hunt analysts said the news took away any uncertainty pertaining to the company's refinancing.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.83% 136.98 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
CARPETRIGHT PLC 10.59% 14.84198 Delayed Quote.-23.08%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.84% 582 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP PLC 2.55% 416.4 Delayed Quote.94.78%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.45% 49.795 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.54% 1342 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks push FTSE 100 lower; IWG shines
RE
04:38aItaly boost lifts European markets off lows
RE
04:17aStocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:16aGlobal stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:15aGlobal stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes
RE
04:02aEUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms European Stocks On Coalition Hopes
DJ
04:02aEUROPE MARKETS: Italy Outperforms European Stocks On Coalition Hopes
DJ
02:49aStocks: Ralph Lauren Recovery Is Put at Risk by Prospect of Higher Costs -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: Tech Giants Lose Luster For Investors -- WSJ
DJ
08/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group