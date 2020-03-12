Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Banks remind customers they can bank online amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wears a mask on Wall St. near the NYSE in New York

Banks are talking up their online and mobile banking capabilities to customers as more Americans look to avoid public places amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We strongly encourage you to use Capital One?s digital tools and other resources for self-service banking and 24/7 account access," Captial One Financial Corp wrote to customers in an email adding that representatives were always available.

Other large U.S. retail banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup have sent similar reminders to customers about their digital banking capabilities this month.

?We want to make sure our clients know they can bank, invest, and make payments from wherever they are, particularly if they?re not able to come to a branch," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement.

Mounting fears about the quickly spreading coronavirus has prompted many Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces as local officials encourage social distancing. The pandemic has also driven many corporate meetings to virtual settings to reduce human contact.

As of Thursday, there were more than 126,000 cases of coronavirus globally and more than 4,600 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Wells Fargo & Co had to temporarily close one of its Seattle branches this week after an employee tested positive for the virus. The bank has deep cleaned the site multiple times, and advised customers to visit other branches in the area or its phone or digital banking products to manage their financial needs while the site was down, as spokesperson said

The reminders are also meant to ease the volume of calls at call centers as more people try do handle their banking needs remotely.

"Call wait times may be longer than usual," Capital One said in the email.

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04pEXCLUSIVE : France to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G network - sources
RE
09:58pFrance to close schools to curb coronavirus spread - Macron
RE
09:49pBank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations
DJ
09:47pBanks remind customers they can bank online amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
09:47pUtilities Down Amid Fears About Heavily Indebted Cos -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:37pTech Down On Fears Of Global Supply Chain Disruption -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09:35pMerkel says coronavirus situation more extraordinary than banking crisis
RE
09:34pCommunications Services Down Amid Fears Of Event, Advertising Industry Slowdowns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09:30pMarkets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows
RE
09:27pFinancials Slide As Dow Has Worst Day Since '87 Crash -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group