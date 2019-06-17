Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:16pm EDT
Financial traders work at their desks at CMC Markets in the City of London

(Reuters) - London's main index inched up on Monday as rises in banking shares outweighed the impact of a profit alert from Germany's Lufthansa on airlines, while UK contractor Kier Group skidded to an all-time low.

Both the FTSE 100 index and the FTSE 250 midcap index ended 0.2% higher.

With the spotlight on Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, the banking index broke a four-day losing streak with a 0.9% rise, led by Asia-exposed banks including HSBC and Prudential after Hong Kong's leader backed down over an extradition bill that has sparked mass protests.

"It's hard to recall a time we headed into an FOMC meeting with so much at stake and with so much uncertainty about what might be agreed," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

"Traders may start to show some nervousness ahead of the Fed meeting if they think it won't be accommodative as hoped."

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but potentially lay the groundwork for a cut later this year as a prolonged trade war with China puts more strain on the U.S. economy.

The Bank of England also meets this week, with little expected but all eyes on central bank policymaking globally after two weeks in which hopes of policy easing have driven a stock market recovery from losses in May.

EasyJet and British Airways owner IAG gave up 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on the main bourse after Lufthansa cut its 2019 profit outlook due to competition from low-cost rivals in Europe.

Mid-cap component Wizz Air also dipped 2.6%.

Kier, whose shares have plunged this month due to a report of a discounted sale of its unit and a profit warning, lost another 17.4%, reaching a new all-time low, after the builder suspended dividend, and announced divestment plans and 1,200 job cuts. [nL4N23O1GM]

"The profit warning from Friday is still fresh in traders’ minds, and even though today's restructuring scheme is a clear sign the firm is taking action, it still hasn't reassured investors," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

DS Smith slipped 5.1% on its worst day in over four months after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to "underperform" on worries about the plastic packaging firm's capital spending and exceptional costs.

Energy provider Centrica also tumbled to more than a decade low, ending 2.4% lower after Macquarie initiated coverage with an "underperform" rating.

Huatai Securities' GDR ended 3.7% higher on its first day of trading in what is Britain's first listing via the long-awaited London-Shanghai stock connect project.

Huatai, among China's largest brokerages, had earlier risen as much as 7.1% to $21.96 on the day.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Ed Osmond)

By Muvija M and Yadarisa Shabong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP 1.46% 471.4 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
CENTRICA PLC -2.45% 89.28 Delayed Quote.-32.16%
DS SMITH -5.11% 332.2 Delayed Quote.16.97%
EASYJET -4.37% 888.4 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.85% 651.1 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -2.19% 450.6 Delayed Quote.-25.45%
KIER GROUP PLC -17.43% 108 Delayed Quote.-67.94%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.06% 1618.5 Delayed Quote.14.23%
STANDARD CHARTERED 1.89% 689.2 Delayed Quote.11.01%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.59% 3531 Delayed Quote.29.37%
WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC -5.17% 55 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:22pReal-Estate Stocks Rise To New Highs
DJ
12:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa warning
RE
12:05pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
11:20aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market's Tech-related Sector Heads Higher As Facebook's Shares Lead The Way
DJ
11:14aGlobal stocks, yields steady with focus on Fed, central banks
RE
11:03aStocks, yields steady with focus on Fed, central banks
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Positive flows for US Utilities Stocks
TI
10:14aBitcoin Tops $9,000 as Crypto Rally Trounces Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Oil
DJ
10:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
5BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About