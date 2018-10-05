Log in
Banks to Award $16K to Promote Economic Development in San Antonio

10/05/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, 3315 Sidney Brooks, Suite 200, San Antonio, Texas

Southside First, an initiative of the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Foundation designed to promote economic development and community leadership in South San Antonio/Bexar County, will be awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The grant will support Southside First’s three signature programs and enable the nonprofit to provide training to small businesses and promote economic development.

The media is invited to the check presentation at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10 at San Antonio Chamber of Commerce at 3315 Sidney Brooks, Suite 200 in San Antonio.

PGP awards provide 3:1 matches of FHLB Dallas member contributions to provide grants up to $12,000 that help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members. The PGP also complements the development activities fostered by FHLB Dallas’ Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs. For 2018, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds through 31 member institutions to assist 32 community-based organizations. Combined with the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the organizations.

     
WHAT: Check Presentation
 
WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, 2018
 
WHO: Jonathan Huhn, South Central Regional Director, Office of Senator John Cornyn, R-TX
David Phillipy, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Jefferson Bank
Hazel Davis, Vice President, Compliance and Community Development Officer, Jefferson Bank
Lindsay Armstrong, Director of Marketing, Jefferson Bank
Andrew Anguiano, Executive Director, Southside First
Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas
 
WHERE: San Antonio Chamber of Commerce
3315 Sidney Brooks, Suite 200
San Antonio, Texas 78235
 


© Business Wire 2018
