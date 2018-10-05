Banks to Award $16K to Promote Economic Development in San Antonio

Southside First, an initiative of the South San Antonio Chamber of
Commerce Foundation designed to promote economic development and
community leadership in South San Antonio/Bexar County, will be awarded
$16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Jefferson Bank and
the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The grant will
support Southside First’s three signature programs and enable the
nonprofit to provide training to small businesses and promote economic
development.
The media is invited to the check presentation at 11:00 a.m. on
Wednesday, October 10 at San Antonio Chamber of Commerce at 3315 Sidney
Brooks, Suite 200 in San Antonio.
PGP awards provide 3:1 matches of FHLB Dallas member contributions to
provide grants up to $12,000 that help promote and strengthen
relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas
members. The PGP also complements the development activities fostered by
FHLB Dallas’ Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs. For
2018, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in Partnership Grant Program
(PGP) funds through 31 member institutions to assist 32 community-based
organizations. Combined with the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas
members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the organizations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
|
Check Presentation
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
|
11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
|
|
Jonathan Huhn, South Central Regional Director, Office of
Senator John Cornyn, R-TX
|
|
|
|
|
David Phillipy, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance
Officer, Jefferson Bank
|
|
|
|
|
Hazel Davis, Vice President, Compliance and Community
Development Officer, Jefferson Bank
|
|
|
|
|
Lindsay Armstrong, Director of Marketing, Jefferson Bank
|
|
|
|
|
Andrew Anguiano, Executive Director, Southside First
|
|
|
|
|
Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community
Investment, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
|
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
3315 Sidney Brooks, Suite 200
|
|
|
|
|
San Antonio, Texas 78235
|
|
|
|
|
