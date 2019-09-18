Banks to Award $8K in Grants to Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity

10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24; 1001 29th Avenue, Meridian

BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that provides safe and secure housing for low-income working families. The grant will be used to support the production of a new marketing plan intended to increase the number of volunteers and financial supporters.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1001 29th Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 WHO: Mark Ouellette, First Vice President and Director of Affordable Housing, BankPlus David Johnson, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development, BankPlus Leon Harris, President – East Central Mississippi, BankPlus Debbie Young, Senior Lending Assistant, Bank Plus and Board Director, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity Monica Bradley, Executive Director, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity Jane Collins, Community Outreach Coordinator, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas Denise Schmitt, Community Investment Operations Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity 1001 29th Avenue Meridian, Mississippi 39302

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005868/en/