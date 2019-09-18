Banks to Award $8K in Grants to Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity

BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that provides safe and secure housing for low-income working families. The grant will be used to support the production of a new marketing plan intended to increase the number of volunteers and financial supporters.
The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1001 29th Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi.
The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.
For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
|
WHAT:
|
|
Check Presentation
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
Mark Ouellette, First Vice President and Director of Affordable Housing, BankPlus
|
|
|
David Johnson, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development, BankPlus
|
|
|
Leon Harris, President – East Central Mississippi, BankPlus
|
|
|
Debbie Young, Senior Lending Assistant, Bank Plus and Board Director, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
|
|
|
Monica Bradley, Executive Director, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
|
|
|
Jane Collins, Community Outreach Coordinator, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
|
|
|
Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
Denise Schmitt, Community Investment Operations Manager, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity
|
|
|
1001 29th Avenue
|
|
|
Meridian, Mississippi 39302
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005868/en/