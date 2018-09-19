Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Banks, traders launch first commodities blockchain platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:52pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs are parked up in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Global banks and trading firms are launching the first blockchain-based platform for financing the trading of commodities from oil to wheat, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The platform will be run by a venture called komgo SA, based in Geneva, Switzerland, and is due to go live later this year.

Banks and major trading firms have been testing numerous pilot schemes across commodities over the last few years but this venture will be the first that any firm can join.

The komgo founders include ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole Group, Gunvor, ING, Koch Supply & Trading, Macquarie, Mercuria, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, Shell, SGS and Societe Generale.

Blockchain, originally the platform behind cryptocurrency Bitcoin, is viewed by many as a solution to trade and settlement inefficiencies, and to improving transparency and reducing the risk of fraud.

A high-tech ledger, blockchain uses a shared database that updates in real-time and can process and settle transactions in minutes without the need for third-party verification.

Instead of sharing a mountain of paperwork between a long list of parties, a trader will instead be able to use a digital letter of credit, speeding up transactions considerably.

komgo will first be used for energy. The first trades will be crude cargoes in the North Sea, the benchmark setting region for much of the world's crude trading.

From early next year, komgo will widen to agriculture and metals.

The firm will work alongside Vakt, an energy trading platform run by many of the same shareholders in komgo.

"The launch of komgo SA highlights a shared vision for industry innovation and underlines the ongoing commitment among members to build a truly open and more efficient network within commodity trading" said Souleima Baddi, Chief Executive Officer of komgo SA.

komgo will provide the financing via blockchain for all commodities and can scale itself up to new and emerging commodities.

The platform will be developed in partnership with blockchain technology company ConsenSys.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix date)

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Julia Payne
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 1.49% 12.68 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
ING GROEP 1.12% 11.22 Delayed Quote.-27.65%
NATIXIS 0.74% 6.016 Real-time Quote.-9.43%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.48% 28.36 Delayed Quote.1.60%
SGS -0.12% 2548 Delayed Quote.0.31%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.98% 37.04 Real-time Quote.-15.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03p2018/09/19 PREMIER LI : Unilateralism cannot solve ultimate issue
PU
04:02pRIPPLE : Net is Now Live in over 40 Countries across Six Continents
BU
03:58pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : IRCON IPO subscribed over 9.5 times; IPO to bring Rs 466 crore revenue to the Government
PU
03:53pANTIPINSKY NPZ ZAO : Refinery Started Industrial Production of Gasoline of Euro-5 standard
PU
03:52pBanks, traders launch first commodities blockchain platform
RE
03:50pECB's Draghi calls for 'sizeable' euro area fund against crises
RE
03:42pWall Street opens higher as investors shrug off trade war
RE
03:38pCanadian dollar nears three-week high; pares gains ahead of NAFTA trade talks
RE
03:36pTSX opens flat as fall in energy shares offset healthcare boost
RE
03:33pMINISTRY OF TOURISM OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Paryatan Parv celebration reaches the nook and corner of the country
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3Evolution of Cloud Mining
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.