Banner|Aetna : Selects 98point6 as Virtual Primary Care Solution

PHOENIX, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner|Aetna, the Arizona health plan owned by Banner Health and Aetna, today announced a collaboration with 98point6, an on-demand, text-based primary care service that delivers personalized consultation, diagnosis and treatment to patients across the country. 98point6 combines board-certified physicians with innovative AI technology that delivers on Banner|Aetna's mission to enhance the member experience and make it convenient and affordable for members to access high quality primary care anytime, anywhere.

Through Banner|Aetna's collaboration with 98point6, members will have unlimited, 24/7 access to virtual primary care. This service will enable the delivery of care from consultation and assessment, to ordering of labs and prescriptions as necessary, to providing treatment directly via the 98point6 app, without requiring members to visit a physician in person.

"With 98point6, we are pioneering a new approach to primary care that will further differentiate Banner|Aetna in the market," said Tom Grote, CEO of Banner|Aetna. "We are committed to delivering convenience and affordability to our members, and our new virtual primary care offering accomplishes both. Our members will now be able to connect with board-certified physicians on their mobile device when and where they need it, increasing access to quality primary care."

Banner|Aetna's customized version of 98point6 provides a platform to create a smoother in-network referral process that will ensure members get referred to the specialized care they need, when appropriate. With this virtual primary care solution, Banner|Aetna aims to increase primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health care—which could ultimately lead to less time away from the job and better overall health. 98point6 empowers patients with simple-to-use, 24/7 access to care, delivering on Banner|Aetna's vision of a simpler health care system.

"Banner|Aetna and 98point6 share a passion for making health care more accessible by providing efficient and effective patient care at the most affordable price," said Robbie Cape, CEO and Co-founder of 98point6. "We are proud to bring our on-demand service to potentially more than 300,000 Banner|Aetna members."

Banner|Aetna plans to begin deployment of 98point6 to its eligible members in July 2019.

About BannerIAetna

BannerIAetna is a health care company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health's high quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna's health-plan experience, care management and health-information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about BannerIAetna, visit https://www.banneraetna.com.

About 98point6

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Seattle, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing deep technology with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable—leading to better health and reducing the cost of care. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and improving employee productivity. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banneraetna-selects-98point6-as-virtual-primary-care-solution-300833084.html

SOURCE Banner|Aetna