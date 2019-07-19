Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banreservas awarded four accolades in the 2019 World Finance Banking Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 05:00am EDT

LONDON, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic’s financial sector has developed swiftly in recent years. Following the downward spiral of the country’s financial crisis in 2003, the government and the central bank have worked meticulously to both reform the banking industry and stabilise the economy.

Triumphantly, between 2008 and 2018, the nation has achieved economic growth of over five percent each year, on average. This not only represents a strong pace of growth, but also one of the highest rates in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Banreservas – the largest bank in the country – has been an integral part of the country’s turnaround.

In recognition of the role Banreservas has played in developing the Dominican Republic’s banking sector, World Finance magazine has awarded it the Best Banking Group in the Dominican Republic for 2019.

The group’s outstanding work across a number of banking segments has earned it three additional awards: Best Commercial Bank, Best Retail Bank and Best Investment Bank in the Dominican Republic for 2019. This marks the second year in a row that Banreservas has won four World Finance awards.

Banreservas continues to support the growth of the Dominican Republic by backing sectors such as construction, agriculture, small businesses and tourism, through its services and financing. This is key, as these markets are vital to the continued prosperity of the Dominican Republic.

In order to keep pace with recent advances in technology, Banreservas has also undergone a rapid technological transformation. The firm has even joined an international peer-to-peer network for blockchain technology, the Interbank Information Network, which is revolutionising the way banks interact with one another.

By undertaking the most comprehensive technological advances of any bank in the country’s history, Banreservas has ensured that it will meet the challenges of a digitising world head-on.

To read more about the winners of the World Finance Banking Awards 2019, check out the latest edition of World Finance, available in print and online now. 

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14aALGERIA/SENEGAL AFCON FINAL : Who wins
AQ
05:13aBAYER : Syngenta CFO says it faces no glyphosate lawsuits
RE
05:12aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals to Make All 164 Episodes of the Classic 1990s Sony Pictures Television Series 'Mad About You' Available on August 1 in Advance of Limited Event Reunion Series This Holiday Season | Charter Communications Newsroom Spectrum Originals to Make All 164 Episodes of the Classic 1990s Sony Pictures Television Series 'Mad About You' Available on August 1 in Advance of Limited Event Reunion Series This Holiday Season
AQ
05:12aEXELON : BGE Announces Energy Savings Day for Friday Due to Anticipated High Electricity Demand and to Help Customers Save on Summer Energy Bills
AQ
05:11aEXELON : BGE continues power restoration efforts for customers affected by Wednesday's storm and readies for extreme heat wave
AQ
05:10aAUDI : Eleven Audi R8 LMS in the 2019 24 Hours of Spa
PU
05:10a3I : invests in Evernex, the European leader in third party maintenance of IT infrastructure
PU
05:10aKNK : Appointment of ined, suspension of ed and formation of independent special committee
PU
05:10aUNITED UTILITIES : Water Finance PLC issues GBP100m fixed rate notes due 2031
PU
05:10aNFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About