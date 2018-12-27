Bantek Settles Litigation

Bantek, Inc. (OTCPINK: DRUS)
(“Bantek” f/k/a Drone USA”), a service provider and reseller of
drones, insulation jackets and distributor of products to the U.S.
Government, today announced that Drone USA and its former Chief Strategy
Officer, Paulo Ferro, recently settled their lawsuit against each other
with a payment to Mr. Ferro. In connection therewith, and after an
investigation, Drone has withdrawn all of its claims against Mr. Ferro,
including its claim for misappropriation of trade secrets.
About Bantek, Inc.
Bantek, Inc. (OTCPINK: DRUS),
headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ., consists of three separate divisions.
First, through Howco Distributing Co., we sell products primarily to
U.S. Department of Defense. Second, through Drone USA we sell drone
programs, which consists of drones, training, COA's and waivers and
other drone-related services, to law enforcement, firefighters, security
companies, local, state and our US government. Third, we sell insulation
jackets, slates, and insulation services to hospitals, universities, and
manufacturers.
