Banzai : Announces New Independent Board Director Kevin Riegelsberger

Banzai, a leading provider of SaaS marketing automation for events, today announced the addition of Kevin Riegelsberger as an independent director effective July 16, 2020.

Kevin is a 40 year software veteran who currently serves as a director of TangoCard, Inc., and Shiftboard, Inc. Kevin previously held the roles of President and Chief Operating Officer at Avalara.

As a board member, Kevin will bring his deep operational background and technology industry experience to support Banzai as it continues the rapid growth it is currently experiencing.

“Kevin’s business experience and knowledge aligns perfectly with Banzai’s needs at our current stage of growth,” said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. “Kevin elevates everything he touches. I’m excited to partner with Kevin as we navigate the next chapter at Banzai.”

While at Avalara, Kevin helped lead the company to over $200M in revenue and 1,500 employees. Avalara completed an IPO in 2018. Previously, as CEO of CapitalStream, Kevin led the business from pre-revenue through acquisition by HCL Technologies.

In the early 1980’s Kevin founded one of the industry’s leading and largest financial and ERP software application providers, Platinum Software Corp. (now known as Epicor). In his 15+ years at Platinum the company grew from a 7-person startup to a publicly traded company with $400 million in revenue.

Kevin joins the Banzai board alongside Banzai founders Joe Davy and Andy Linteau, and Mitch Kitamura of DNX Ventures, all current Banzai board members.

About Banzai

Banzai believes in the power of connection through shared experiences. Our mission is to connect millions of people to educational professional experiences — to learn, grow, find new opportunities and share perspectives.

Banzai is a leading enterprise SaaS provider of Marketing Automation solutions for webinars and events. Banzai is used by over 100 companies like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook. Banzai’s Marketing Automation solution helps marketers have more successful webinars and events by growing their audience and creating more engaging experiences.

For more information visit www.getbanzai.com.

