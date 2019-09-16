Baptist Health Care On Demand Ushers in a New Era in Digital Health

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter published in all the major local newspapers, Brian E. Keeley, President & CEO of Baptist Health South Florida, invited all area residents to experience Baptist Health’s Care On Demand urgent care service for free.

“This is just one of many ways Baptist Health is making affordable healthcare easier and more convenient for you,” Mr. Keeley wrote. “To celebrate this milestone in digital health, we are offering a FREE online urgent care visit to everyone who lives in South Florida. We want you to experience a better way to get better!”

People who want to take advantage of the offer can use the code FREEURGENTCARE when launching the app for their first virtual visit, added Mr. Keeley.

Baptist Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in South Florida, pioneered the concept of urgent care centers in the region and today has 25 such centers from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Care On Demand is a natural extension of Baptist Health’s urgent care network, allowing patients with non-life-threatening illness or injury to bypass busy emergency rooms and get 24/7 online access to its trusted doctors and specialists.

“Virtual medicine is growing in popularity because it’s convenient, accessible and affordable,” said Dr. David Mishkin, medical director of Baptist Health Care On Demand. “We see it as the future of healthcare, and we aim to be a leader in that space.”

Baptist Health Care On Demand is easy to use. Patients download the free Care On Demand app on their iPhone, laptop or computer, provide a bit of personal information, and then request a virtual visit that immediately connects them with a physician or other expert of their choice. Consultations typically last 10 to 15 minutes and, if prescription medicines are needed, they can be sent directly to the nearest pharmacy.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

# # #

Victoria Verdeja Baptist Health South Florida 786-527-9544 VictoriaV@baptisthealth.net