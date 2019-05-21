Log in
Bar Harbor Bankshares : 2019 Annual Meeting

0
05/21/2019

Legal Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are several factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements, including deterioration in local economies or real estate markets or in the general economy or financial markets, interest rate volatility, loss of deposits or changes in deposit mix, insufficient wholesale funding sources, competition from an ever-increasing array of financial service providers, and challenges from expansion, growth and acquisitions. For additional discussion of such factors, please see the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law.

Non-GAAP Financial Statements

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in the first quarter of earnings release, which can be found at www.bhbt.com/shareholder-relations.In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP adjusted earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and system conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

2

Customers | Culture |Team

A Bank that Thinks Differently

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is the only community Bank headquartered in Northern New England with

branches in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The Bank is a is focused on exceptional

commercial, retail and wealth management banking services from over 50 locations. Our business

model is balancing earnings with growth by focusing on:

  • Employee and customer experience is the foundation of superior performance, which leads to significant financial benefit to shareholders
  • Geography, heritage and performance are key while being relentlessly committed to a service and sales driven culture with a focus on core business growth
  • Strong commitment to risk management
  • Fee incomes is fundamental to the Company's profitability through trust and treasury management services, customer derivatives and secondary market mortgage sales
  • Investment in process, products, technology, training, leadership and infrastructure
  • Expansion of the Company's brand and business to deepen market presence
  • Opportunity and growth for existing employees while adding catalyst recruits across all levels of the Company

4

Our Markets - United Under the Bar Harbor Brand

The Bank serves affluent and growing markets in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Within our markets, tourism, agriculture, and fishing remain strong and continue to drive economic activity. These core markets have also maintained their strength through diversification into various services industries.

14 full-service branches in

21 full-service branches and two

13 full service-branches and

downeast, midcoast and

stand-alonedrive-up windows in New

one stand-alonedrive-up

central Maine.

Hampshire.

window in Vermont.

Primary market areas:

Primary market areas:

Primary market areas:

Hancock, Knox, Washington,

Lake Sunapee, Merrimack & Upper

Central Vermont within the

Kennebec and Sagadahoc

Valleys including Nashua, Manchester,

counties of Rutland, Windsor

counties.

Concord, Lebanon, Hanover,

and Orange.

Claremont, New London and Newport.

.

5

An Experienced Team

Curtis C. Simard

President

Chief Executive Officer

John M. Mercier

Executive Vice President Chief Lending Officer

Josephine Iannelli

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

and Treasurer

Marion Colombo

Executive Vice President Retail Delivery

Richard B. Maltz

Executive Vice President

Chief Operating Officer &

Chief Risk Officer

Joseph M. Pratt

President, Bar Harbor

Trust Services &

Charter Trust Company

6

Delivering On Our

Strategy

2018 Achievements - Focusing on the Future

Bar Harbor Bankshares delivered on our strategies and expectations in 2018, and have invested in

several areas that will support our future success and growth into 2019 and beyond.

Investing in Commercial

  • Portland LPO
  • Consolidated leadership
  • New talent
  • Expansion of treasury management
  • Roll out of the commercial derivatives program

Investing in Retail

  • Manchester & Bedford branches
  • Newport renovation
  • Debit card cash back program
  • Completed LSBG brand consolidation to BHB

8

2018 Achievements - Focusing on the Future

Effective Capital Management

  • Dividend increase
  • Share buybacks
  • Employee stock purchase program
  • Judicious balance sheet strategies

Enhanced Products & Systems

  • Bar Harbor card controls
  • Mastercard chip technology - Apple Pay® & Google Pay®1
  • New Asset Liability Management & Accounts Payable systems

1Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple, Google Pay is a registered trademark of Google LLC

9

2018 Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares produced record revenue in 2018 due to business expansion and increased operational efficiencies. The team was able to both successfully execute goals for the year, but also complete many strategic objectives that will lay the ground work for future growth.

  • Total assets of $3.61 billion
  • 5.6% Total deposit growth of $131 MM to $2.48 Bln (Core1growth of 4.4%)
  • Record earnings in 2018 of $33 MM, an increase of $7 MM from 2017 (26.7% increase)
  • Earnings per share2also increased to $2.12 from $1.70 last year
  • C&I Loan growth of 5.4%
  • Core ROAE310.01%
  • Credit quality remains strong, NCOs/Average Loans 0.05% and NPAs/Assets at 0.57%

1Core deposit growth represents total deposits less time deposits

2Income per share is reported on a diluted basis

10

3Core ROAE is a Non-GAAP measure, see the appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation

First Quarter 2019 - Highlights & Initiatives

A strong start to 2019 as BHB achieved its revenue and net income expectations in the first quarter. We continue to execute on the commitments made over a year ago in relation to our transformative acquisition. Our focus is on profitable growth through various revenue streams coupled with disciplined expense management.

  • 6% growth1in total loans
  • 11% annualized increase1in book value per share
  • Increased the dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share
  • Rollout of online deposit account opening program

1Represents Q1 2019 reported data annualized

11

Profitability

Core Earnings1Per Share

$0.75

$0.56

$0.58

$0.57

$0.59

$0.58

$0.52

$0.52

$0.50

$0.43

$0.25

$0.00

2018Q1 2017Q1

2018Q2 2017Q2

2018Q3 2017Q3

2018Q4 2017Q4

Always focusing on growing core

earnings and income

1Core ROAE is a Non-GAAP measure, see the appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation 2Annual net Income reported in millions

We strive to be one

of the most profitable banks

in New England

Net Income2

$33

$27

$15 $15 $15

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

12

Value For Our Shareholders

Strong Dividend Returns1

$0.22

$0.86

declared

$0.79

in Q2 '19

$0.73

$0.75

$0.67

$0.60

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Always an eye on building

shareholder value

Appreciating Tangible Book Value

  • Q1 Dividend yield of 3.09%2

Future dividend yield of 3.40%3

$17.63

$15.78

TBV/Share

2018 Dividend payout ratio of 37%+

Q1 '19

TBV/Share

11.72% YOY TBV/Share accretion

$15.07

Q1 '18

TBV/Share

Q1 '17

  • Expected annualized dividend income based on previously announced 2019 Q2 dividend of $0.22 per share, and assumed 2019 Q3 and 2019 Q4 dividend approval of $0.22 per share.
    2Based on March 29, 2019 stock price of $25.87 and $0.20 cent per share pay out.

3Based on annualized dividend declared starting in Q2 of 2019 of $0.22 cent per share and a stock price of $25.87.

13

Loans and Deposits

Loan Composition as of 12/31/18

Tax exempt

Consumer

and other

4%

5%

CRE 33%

Residential

46%C&I

12%

  • Net loans of $2.49 billion
  • 7.3% annualized Q4 C&I loan growth
  • Total deposits of $2.48 billion
  • Opened 10,400 new deposit accounts

Data as of 12/31/18 reported financials, unless otherwise noted

A focus on the core business:

loans and core deposits,

which translates into core earnings

Deposit Composition as of 12/31/18

Demand

Time Deposits15%

38%

NOW

19%

Savings

Money14%

Market

14%

14

Asset Quality

NPAs / Assets

1.20%

1.00%

0.62%

0.61%

0.80%

0.59%

0.57%

0.52%

0.60%

0.40%

0.20%

0.00%

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

Pristine asset quality remains the bedrock of responsibly growing the balance sheet

Source: Company filings

Continued commitment

to an exceptional

risk management culture

NCOs / Avg. Loans

0.50%

0.40%

0.30%

0.20%

0.07%

0.06%

0.04%

0.03%

0.10%

0.03%

0.00%

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

15

Well Capitalized Institution

16.00%

13.9%

14.2%

14.00%

12.3%

12.6%

12.00%

11.4%

11.8%

10.00%

8.16%

8.7%

7.8%

8.00%

7.2%

6.00%

4.00%

2.00%

0.00%

2018Q1

2019Q1

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

Common Equity Tier 1

Tier 1

Risk Based Capital

TCE / TA

Source: Company filings

16

Community Involvement

Committed to Helping Build Thriving Communities!

Volunteer community service

Dollars raised by employees

hours. Over 1,000 of which

for community causes.

was part of BHBT's paid time

absence volunteer program.

Number of employees who

Number of organizations

volunteered their time to

supported by the Bank.

local charitable organizations.

Positioned for

Success

2019 Outlook and Priorities

2019 is about continuing to improve performance metrics while fine-tuning the way we operate and

conduct our business to realize our greatest potential.

  • Debit card instant issue
  • Enhanced treasury management & merchant services
  • Enhanced consumer internet banking
  • Expanded small business market coverage and approval speeds
  • Mortgage delivery improvements
  • Expanded and improved customer contact management
  • Improved enterprise workflow for efficiency

We are committed to our model and believe that we have only begun to

realize the potential a united company like ours can achieve.

19

Investor Relations - Contact Information

Visit our Website

Contact by Email

www.barharbor.bank/shareholder-relations

investorrelations@barharbor.bank

Contact by Phone

Write to us at

(207)288-2637

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Attn: Investor Relations

PO Box 400

Bar Harbor, ME 04609-0400

Connect with us on Social Media

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

@BHBTsocial

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

@barharborbank

20

Appendix

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations

Dollar values in thousands, except per share

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

amounts or otherwise noted

Net income

7,812

8,535

8,970

7,620

7,281

Adj: Security Gains

-

-

-

924

-

Adj: Loss on sale of fixed assets, net

-

-

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on OREO

-

23

(8)

5

-

Adj: Merger and acquisition expense

335

214

70

1,109

-

Adj: Income taxes (24.15% in 2018, 37.57% in 2017)

(81)

(57)

(12)

(485)

-

Adj: Tax reform charge

-

-

-

-

-

Total Core Income

(A)

$8,066

$8,715

$9,020

$9,173

$7,281

Net-interest income

(B)

23,158

22,992

22,469

22,264

21,765

Plus: Non-interest income

6,238

7,121

7,126

7,450

6,167

Total Revenue

$29,396

$30,113

$29,595

$29,714

$27,932

Adj: Net security gains

-

-

-

924

-

Total Core Revenue

(C)

$29,396

$30,113

$29,595

$30,638

$27,932

Total non-interest expense

18,852

18,685

17,906

20,096

18,624

Less: Loss on sale of fixed assets, net

-

-

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on OREO

-

(23)

8

(5)

-

Less: Acquisition Expenses

(335)

(214)

(70)

(1,109)

-

Core Non-Interest Expense

(D)

$18,517

$18,448

$17,844

$18,982

$18,624

Averages (in Millions)

Total average earning assets

(E)

3,233

3,235

3,238

3,246

3,265

Total average assets

(F)

3,512

3,512

3,533

3,546

3,561

Total average shareholders equity

(G)

351

355

359

364

377

Performance ratios1

GAAP return on assets

0.90%

0.97%

1.01%

0.85%

0.83%

Core return on assets

(A/F)

0.93%

1.00%

1.01%

1.03%

0.83%

GAAP return on equity

9.01%

9.65%

9.92%

8.31%

7.83%

Core return on equity

(A/G)

9.31%

9.86%

9.98%

10.01%

7.83%

Efficiency ratio

(D-N-O)/(C+M)

60.44%

58.83%

57.88%

59.91%

63.94%

Net interest margin

(B+O)/E

2.97%

2.91%

2.81%

2.78%

2.77%

Supplementary Data

Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

(M)

$645

$622

$654

$633

$684

Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense

(N)

152

159

129

39

120

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

(O)

503

502

493

488

515

Intangible amortization

(P)

207

207

207

207

207

1All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts , where applicable

22

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:37:10 UTC
