Bar Harbor Bankshares : 2019 Annual Meeting
05/21/2019 | 10:38am EDT
Legal Disclaimer
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are several factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements, including deterioration in local economies or real estate markets or in the general economy or financial markets, interest rate volatility, loss of deposits or changes in deposit mix, insufficient wholesale funding sources, competition from an ever-increasing array of financial service providers, and challenges from expansion, growth and acquisitions. For additional discussion of such factors, please see the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law.
Non-GAAP Financial Statements
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in the first quarter of earnings release, which can be found at www.bhbt.com/shareholder-relations.In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP adjusted earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and system conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
2
Customers | Culture |Team
A Bank that Thinks Differently
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is the only community Bank headquartered in Northern New England with
branches in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The Bank is a is focused on exceptional
commercial, retail and wealth management banking services from over 50 locations. Our business
model is balancing earnings with growth by focusing on:
-
Employee and customer experience is the foundation of superior performance, which leads to significant financial benefit to shareholders
-
Geography, heritage and performance are key while being relentlessly committed to a service and sales driven culture with a focus on core business growth
-
Strong commitment to risk management
-
Fee incomes is fundamental to the Company's profitability through trust and treasury management services, customer derivatives and secondary market mortgage sales
-
Investment in process, products, technology, training, leadership and infrastructure
-
Expansion of the Company's brand and business to deepen market presence
-
Opportunity and growth for existing employees while adding catalyst recruits across all levels of the Company
4
Our Markets - United Under the Bar Harbor Brand
The Bank serves affluent and growing markets in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Within our markets, tourism, agriculture, and fishing remain strong and continue to drive economic activity. These core markets have also maintained their strength through diversification into various services industries.
|
14 full-service branches in
|
21 full-service branches and two
|
13 full service-branches and
|
downeast, midcoast and
|
stand-alonedrive-up windows in New
|
one stand-alonedrive-up
|
central Maine.
|
Hampshire.
|
window in Vermont.
|
Primary market areas:
|
Primary market areas:
|
Primary market areas:
|
Hancock, Knox, Washington,
|
Lake Sunapee, Merrimack & Upper
|
Central Vermont within the
|
Kennebec and Sagadahoc
|
Valleys including Nashua, Manchester,
|
counties of Rutland, Windsor
|
counties.
|
Concord, Lebanon, Hanover,
|
and Orange.
|
|
Claremont, New London and Newport.
|
.
Curtis C. Simard
President
Chief Executive Officer
John M. Mercier
Executive Vice President Chief Lending Officer
Josephine Iannelli
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
and Treasurer
Marion Colombo
Executive Vice President Retail Delivery
Richard B. Maltz
Executive Vice President
Chief Operating Officer &
Chief Risk Officer
Joseph M. Pratt
President, Bar Harbor
Trust Services &
Charter Trust Company
6
Delivering On Our
Strategy
2018 Achievements - Focusing on the Future
Bar Harbor Bankshares delivered on our strategies and expectations in 2018, and have invested in
several areas that will support our future success and growth into 2019 and beyond.
Investing in Commercial
-
Portland LPO
-
Consolidated leadership
-
New talent
-
Expansion of treasury management
-
Roll out of the commercial derivatives program
Investing in Retail
-
Manchester & Bedford branches
-
Newport renovation
-
Debit card cash back program
-
Completed LSBG brand consolidation to BHB
2018 Achievements - Focusing on the Future
Effective Capital Management
-
Dividend increase
-
Share buybacks
-
Employee stock purchase program
-
Judicious balance sheet strategies
Enhanced Products & Systems
-
Bar Harbor card controls
-
Mastercard chip technology - Apple Pay® & Google Pay®1
-
New Asset Liability Management & Accounts Payable systems
|
1Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple, Google Pay is a registered trademark of Google LLC
|
9
2018 Performance
Bar Harbor Bankshares produced record revenue in 2018 due to business expansion and increased operational efficiencies. The team was able to both successfully execute goals for the year, but also complete many strategic objectives that will lay the ground work for future growth.
-
Total assets of $3.61 billion
-
5.6% Total deposit growth of $131 MM to $2.48 Bln (Core1growth of 4.4%)
-
Record earnings in 2018 of $33 MM, an increase of $7 MM from 2017 (26.7% increase)
-
Earnings per share2also increased to $2.12 from $1.70 last year
-
C&I Loan growth of 5.4%
-
Core ROAE310.01%
-
Credit quality remains strong, NCOs/Average Loans 0.05% and NPAs/Assets at 0.57%
|
1Core deposit growth represents total deposits less time deposits
|
|
2Income per share is reported on a diluted basis
|
10
|
3Core ROAE is a Non-GAAP measure, see the appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation
First Quarter 2019 - Highlights & Initiatives
A strong start to 2019 as BHB achieved its revenue and net income expectations in the first quarter. We continue to execute on the commitments made over a year ago in relation to our transformative acquisition. Our focus is on profitable growth through various revenue streams coupled with disciplined expense management.
-
6% growth1in total loans
-
11% annualized increase1in book value per share
-
Increased the dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share
-
Rollout of online deposit account opening program
|
1Represents Q1 2019 reported data annualized
|
11
|
|
Core Earnings1Per Share
|
$0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.56
|
$0.58
|
$0.57
|
$0.59
|
$0.58
|
$0.52
|
$0.52
|
|
|
|
$0.50
|
$0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.25
|
|
|
|
|
$0.00
|
2018Q1 2017Q1
|
2018Q2 2017Q2
|
2018Q3 2017Q3
|
2018Q4 2017Q4
Always focusing on growing core
earnings and income
1Core ROAE is a Non-GAAP measure, see the appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation 2Annual net Income reported in millions
We strive to be one
of the most profitable banks
in New England
Net Income2
$33
$27
$15 $15 $15
12
Value For Our Shareholders
Strong Dividend Returns1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.86
|
declared
|
|
|
|
|
$0.79
|
in Q2 '19
|
|
|
$0.73
|
$0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.67
|
|
|
|
|
$0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Always an eye on building
shareholder value
Appreciating Tangible Book Value
-
Q1 Dividend yield of 3.09%2
|
•Future dividend yield of 3.40%3
|
|
|
$17.63
|
|
$15.78
|
TBV/Share
|
•2018 Dividend payout ratio of 37%+
|
|
|
Q1 '19
|
|
TBV/Share
|
•11.72% YOY TBV/Share accretion
|
$15.07
|
Q1 '18
|
|
|
TBV/Share
|
|
|
|
Q1 '17
|
|
-
Expected annualized dividend income based on previously announced 2019 Q2 dividend of $0.22 per share, and assumed 2019 Q3 and 2019 Q4 dividend approval of $0.22 per share.
2Based on March 29, 2019 stock price of $25.87 and $0.20 cent per share pay out.
|
3Based on annualized dividend declared starting in Q2 of 2019 of $0.22 cent per share and a stock price of $25.87.
|
13
Loan Composition as of 12/31/18
|
|
Tax exempt
|
Consumer
|
and other
|
4%
|
5%
|
CRE 33%
Residential
46%C&I
12%
-
Net loans of $2.49 billion
-
7.3% annualized Q4 C&I loan growth
-
Total deposits of $2.48 billion
-
Opened 10,400 new deposit accounts
Data as of 12/31/18 reported financials, unless otherwise noted
A focus on the core business:
loans and core deposits,
which translates into core earnings
Deposit Composition as of 12/31/18
Demand
Time Deposits15%
38%
NOW
19%
Savings
Money14%
Market
14%
14
|
|
|
|
NPAs / Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00%
|
|
|
|
0.62%
|
0.61%
|
|
|
0.80%
|
|
|
0.59%
|
0.57%
|
0.52%
|
0.60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
2018Q1
|
2018Q2
|
2018Q3
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pristine asset quality remains the bedrock of responsibly growing the balance sheet
Source: Company filings
Continued commitment
to an exceptional
risk management culture
NCOs / Avg. Loans
0.50%
|
|
|
|
|
0.40%
|
|
|
|
|
0.30%
|
|
|
|
|
0.20%
|
0.07%
|
0.06%
|
0.04%
|
0.03%
|
0.10%
|
|
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018Q1
|
2018Q2
|
2018Q3
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q1
15
Well Capitalized Institution
|
16.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.9%
|
|
|
14.2%
|
14.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.3%
|
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.00%
|
11.4%
|
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.16%
|
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.8%
|
8.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018Q1
|
|
|
2019Q1
|
|
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
Tier 1
|
Risk Based Capital
|
TCE / TA
|
Source: Company filings
|
16
|
|
Community Involvement
Committed to Helping Build Thriving Communities!
|
Volunteer community service
|
Dollars raised by employees
|
hours. Over 1,000 of which
|
for community causes.
|
was part of BHBT's paid time
|
|
absence volunteer program.
|
|
|
|
Number of employees who
|
Number of organizations
|
volunteered their time to
|
supported by the Bank.
|
local charitable organizations.
|
|
|
2019 Outlook and Priorities
2019 is about continuing to improve performance metrics while fine-tuning the way we operate and
conduct our business to realize our greatest potential.
-
Debit card instant issue
-
Enhanced treasury management & merchant services
-
Enhanced consumer internet banking
-
Expanded small business market coverage and approval speeds
-
Mortgage delivery improvements
-
Expanded and improved customer contact management
-
Improved enterprise workflow for efficiency
We are committed to our model and believe that we have only begun to
realize the potential a united company like ours can achieve.
19
Investor Relations - Contact Information
|
Visit our Website
|
Contact by Email
|
www.barharbor.bank/shareholder-relations
|
investorrelations@barharbor.bank
|
Contact by Phone
|
Write to us at
|
(207)288-2637
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
|
Attn: Investor Relations
|
|
PO Box 400
|
|
Bar Harbor, ME 04609-0400
|
|
|
|
Connect with us on Social Media
|
Facebook
|
LinkedIn
|
Twitter
|
@BHBTsocial
|
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
|
@barharborbank
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations
|
Dollar values in thousands, except per share
|
|
2018Q1
|
2018Q2
|
2018Q3
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q1
|
amounts or otherwise noted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
7,812
|
8,535
|
8,970
|
7,620
|
7,281
|
Adj: Security Gains
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
924
|
-
|
Adj: Loss on sale of fixed assets, net
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adj: Loss on OREO
|
|
-
|
23
|
(8)
|
5
|
-
|
Adj: Merger and acquisition expense
|
|
335
|
214
|
70
|
1,109
|
-
|
Adj: Income taxes (24.15% in 2018, 37.57% in 2017)
|
|
(81)
|
(57)
|
(12)
|
(485)
|
-
|
Adj: Tax reform charge
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total Core Income
|
(A)
|
$8,066
|
$8,715
|
$9,020
|
$9,173
|
$7,281
|
Net-interest income
|
(B)
|
23,158
|
22,992
|
22,469
|
22,264
|
21,765
|
Plus: Non-interest income
|
|
6,238
|
7,121
|
7,126
|
7,450
|
6,167
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$29,396
|
$30,113
|
$29,595
|
$29,714
|
$27,932
|
Adj: Net security gains
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
924
|
-
|
Total Core Revenue
|
(C)
|
$29,396
|
$30,113
|
$29,595
|
$30,638
|
$27,932
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
18,852
|
18,685
|
17,906
|
20,096
|
18,624
|
Less: Loss on sale of fixed assets, net
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adj: Loss on OREO
|
|
-
|
(23)
|
8
|
(5)
|
-
|
Less: Acquisition Expenses
|
|
(335)
|
(214)
|
(70)
|
(1,109)
|
-
|
Core Non-Interest Expense
|
(D)
|
$18,517
|
$18,448
|
$17,844
|
$18,982
|
$18,624
|
Averages (in Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average earning assets
|
(E)
|
3,233
|
3,235
|
3,238
|
3,246
|
3,265
|
Total average assets
|
(F)
|
3,512
|
3,512
|
3,533
|
3,546
|
3,561
|
Total average shareholders equity
|
(G)
|
351
|
355
|
359
|
364
|
377
|
Performance ratios1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP return on assets
|
|
0.90%
|
0.97%
|
1.01%
|
0.85%
|
0.83%
|
Core return on assets
|
(A/F)
|
0.93%
|
1.00%
|
1.01%
|
1.03%
|
0.83%
|
GAAP return on equity
|
|
9.01%
|
9.65%
|
9.92%
|
8.31%
|
7.83%
|
Core return on equity
|
(A/G)
|
9.31%
|
9.86%
|
9.98%
|
10.01%
|
7.83%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
(D-N-O)/(C+M)
|
60.44%
|
58.83%
|
57.88%
|
59.91%
|
63.94%
|
Net interest margin
|
(B+O)/E
|
2.97%
|
2.91%
|
2.81%
|
2.78%
|
2.77%
|
Supplementary Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
|
(M)
|
$645
|
$622
|
$654
|
$633
|
$684
|
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
|
(N)
|
152
|
159
|
129
|
39
|
120
|
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
|
(O)
|
503
|
502
|
493
|
488
|
515
|
Intangible amortization
|
(P)
|
207
|
207
|
207
|
207
|
207
|
1All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts , where applicable
|
22
