Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Announces Caitlin Dunston as Vice President, Corporate Counsel

06/11/2019 | 11:34am EDT
Bar Harbor, Maine
(June 11, 2019) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has named Caitlin Dunston as Vice President, Corporate Counsel. Dunston provides consultation to senior management on legal issues, legal support for all business lines, and is responsible for company-wide contractual negotiations and review. Dunston is based in Ellsworth, Maine, at the 135 High Street location.

'Caitlin is an experienced attorney with expert knowledge in contractual review and drafting, as well as a skillful negotiator with strong vendor management skills,' commented Rick Maltz, EVP and Chief Operating Officer & Chief Risk Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Dunston holds a J.D. from Rutgers Law School and a B.A. from Rutgers University. During her career, Dunston has worked with the New Jersey Superior Court, and the City of Philadelphia as Deputy City Solicitor. She is licensed in Maine, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and is a member of the Maine State Bar Association.

In the community, Dunston serves on the board of trustees for Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert, Maine. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Dunston and her family reside in Ellsworth. Please join us in welcoming Caitlin Dunston to the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust team.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 15:33:03 UTC
