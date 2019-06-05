Log in
Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Announces the Promotion of Emily Ricard

06/05/2019 | 03:33pm EDT
New London, New Hampshire
(June 5, 2019) - Emily Ricard has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Treasury Services Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. She provides businesses and municipalities throughout New Hampshire and Vermont with enhanced Treasury solutions to help automate their daily banking functions, optimize cash flow and better deploy liquid assets. To learn more about the Treasury Services capabilities of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, please contact Emily Ricard at 603-715-3901. Her office is located at 321 Main Street in New London, New Hampshire.

Emily joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2015 and has held several positions of increased responsibility over the years, having joined the Treasury Services Group in 2018. Emily is a graduate of Leadership Greater Concord, class of 2018, and holds an associate's degree from New Hampshire Technical Institute. She resides in Sunapee, New Hampshire and is a member of the steering committee for Capital Area Student Leadership. Outside the office, Emily enjoys skiing, spending time on the lake and traveling.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:32:02 UTC
