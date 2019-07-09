Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Awards 2019 Career & Technical Education Scholarships in Vermont

Randolph, Vermont

(July 9, 2019) - Congratulations to Angelique Sutton, Alivia Reed, and Katherine Sawyer, recipients of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Career & Technical Education Scholarship. These three 2019 high school graduates attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and were awarded the scholarship based upon their academic success and determination to further advance their education and vocational skills. Please join us in congratulating these young people as they prepare for their future careers.

Angelique Sutton of Windsor, Vermont, is a graduate of Windsor High School and attended Hartford Area Career and Technical Center. She is enrolled at Northern Vermont University pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Alivia Reed of Randolph Center, Vermont, is a graduate of Randolph Union High School and attended Randolph Technical Career Center. She is enrolled at Vermont Technical College pursuing a degree in Forestry.

Katherine Sawyer of Woodstock, Vermont, is a graduate of Woodstock Union High School and attended Hartford Area Career and Technical Center. She is enrolled at Norwich University pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust awarded 15 Career & Technical Education scholarships of $1,500 each to 2019 high school graduates in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Application criteria included attending a technical career program (in designated geographies) as part of their high school curriculum, describing their career aspirations and college choice in a personal statement, and sharing their leadership and community service experiences.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Photo caption: Left to right: Congratulations to Angelique Sutton, Alivia Reed, and Katherine Sawyer, recipients of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Career & Technical Education scholarship. These 2019 high school graduates have plans to further advance their education and vocational skills.

