Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Awards Career & Technical Education Scholarships for 2019

0
06/20/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Bar Harbor, Maine
(June 20, 2019) - Congratulations to Seth Welch, Kaylee Bosse, Charlotte Brugman, Carly Pinkham, Alexander Haire, and Lydia Gatcomb, recipients of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Career & Technical Education Scholarship. These six 2019 high school graduates attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and were awarded the scholarship based upon their academic success and determination to further advance their education and vocational skills. Please join us in congratulating these young people as they prepare for their future careers.

Seth Welch of Brooksville, Maine, is a graduate of Deer Isle-Stonington High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. He is enrolled at Eastern Maine Community College, pursuing a degree in Digital Graphic Design.

Kaylee Bosse of Harrington, Maine, is a graduate of Narraguagus High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. She is enrolled at Bates College, pursuing a degree in Bio-Medical Science.

Charlotte Brugman of Southwest Harbor, Maine, is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. She is enrolled at Husson University, pursuing a degree in Video Production.

Carly Pinkham of Steuben, Maine, is a graduate of Sumner High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. She is enrolled at Husson University pursuing a degree in Secondary Education - Life Sciences.

Alexander Haire of Columbia, Maine, is a graduate of Narraguagus High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. He is enrolled at Universal Technical Institute, pursing a degree in Automotive/Diesel.

Lydia Gatcomb of Hancock, Maine, is a graduate of Sumner High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. She is enrolled at Husson University, pursuing a degree in Occupational Therapy.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust awarded 15 Career & Technical Education scholarships of $1,500 each to 2019 high school graduates in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Application criteria included attending a technical career program (in designated geographies) as part of their high school curriculum, describing their career aspirations and college choice in a personal statement, as well as sharing their leadership and community service experiences.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Photo caption: Left to right: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees Sonya Mitchell and Jacklyn Sinclair congratulate the six recipients of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Career & Technical Education scholarship: (front row) Seth Welch, Kaylee Bosse, Charlotte Brugman, Carly Pinkham (back row) Alexander Haire, and Lydia Gatcomb. These 2019 high school graduates have plans to further advance their education and vocational skills.

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 17:18:03 UTC
