Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust First Annual School Supply Drive Begins July 22

07/12/2019 | 02:35pm EDT
Bar Harbor, Maine
(July 12, 2019)- Bar Harbor Bank & Trust invites you to participate in their first annual School Supply Drive from July 22 through August 16, 2019. Collection boxes are available at all branch locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont! Please visit your local branch to make a contribution of new school supplies such as: notebooks, folders, glue sticks, pencils, and crayons. No cash donations are being accepted. All donations support students and educators in the communities we call home. Want to know which local school will receive your donation? Just ask a branch employee!

'We are introducing the School Supply Drive so local schools will have the supplies students need to actively participate in classroom learning.' said Joseph Schmitt, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. 'Through the simple act of donating school supplies, we can make the educational experience better for both students and teachers. Thank you in advance for giving what you can to help local children with their education.'

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 18:34:01 UTC
