Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust announces drawing for tickets to see the New Hampshire Fisher Cats

05/28/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Manchester, New Hampshire (May 28, 2019) -Starting June 3, 2019, visit any New Hampshire location of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust to enter a drawing for tickets to see the New Hampshire Fisher Cats play on their home field at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. There will be a drawing each week for four weeks, with five winners per week. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming game. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

'Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is pleased to sponsor the 2019 season of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats,' said John Mercier, EVP, Chief Lending Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. 'We are especially excited to sponsor 'Fisher Cat for a Day' scheduled for July 23, which includes so many benefits any young fan would be thrilled to receive. See you at the ballpark!'

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are a Minor League Baseball team based in Manchester, New Hampshire. The team, which plays in the Eastern League, is the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays major league club. For more information, visit their official website at www.nhfishercats.com.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:38:02 UTC
