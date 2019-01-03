Baraja : — Maker of LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles — Closes Series A with $32 Million Led by Sequoia China and Main Sequence Ventures' CSIRO Innovation Fund

Baraja, the creator of Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for autonomous vehicles,
announced today a Series A investment of $32 million from Sequoia China,
Blackbird Ventures, and the CSIRO Innovation Fund managed by Main
Sequence Ventures.
Baraja, which in July 2018 launched a novel LiDAR system that uses
prism-like optics and shifting wavelengths of light to create powerful
eyes for self-driving vehicles, will use the funding to scale
production, hire talent and continue its mission to enable safer
autonomous driving.
Steven Ji, partner from Sequoia China, has joined Baraja’s board of
directors as part of the deal.
“Baraja’s Spectrum-Scan LiDAR solution is a completely new category of
LiDAR technology that dispenses with expensive, spinning lasers,” Ji
said. “Everyone understands the challenges for traditional LiDAR.
They’re prohibitively expensive, difficult to manufacture at scale, and
need to be incredibly robust. These problems need to be solved for the
fully-autonomous vehicle to become a reality, which is why we’re so
excited to be working with Baraja.”
Software-defined LiDAR. Designed for autonomous vehicles.
Since bringing Spectrum-Scan LiDAR to market, Baraja has worked with the
world’s top autonomous technology companies.
For customers, the differentiating factor with the Spectrum-Scan
approach to LiDAR is the ability for self-driving software to
instantaneously change scan resolution and adapt to the environment,
similar to how humans can control their visual focus.
The Spectrum-Scan technique allows Baraja’s LIDAR to be
software-defined, meaning it can be directly controlled and reconfigured
by perception algorithms in response to changing environments and
driving conditions, allowing for better safety and a quicker path for
self-driving vehicles to go to market.
Mature manufacturing. ISO 9001 certified.
“As Baraja ramps up manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned
to capitalize on growing demand for scalable, high-performance LiDAR
that can realistically be integrated into vehicles,” said Rod Lopez,
Baraja COO. “We are very proud of the depth of talent and maturity in
our manufacturing capabilities, and our recent attainment of ISO 9001
certification.”
ISO 9001 Certification is the internationally-recognized standard that
certifies quality management systems and processes regularly required of
mission-critical suppliers.
“There are so many LiDAR companies out there that simply haven’t
invested in the systems and processes required to manufacture at scale,”
Lopez said.
Baraja is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and is growing its offices
in San Francisco and Shanghai. The company is currently expanding
throughout the United States and Asia.
“As we grow our offices in Sydney, Shanghai and Silicon Valley, Sequoia
China, Blackbird and Main Sequence are ideal partners to accelerate our
growth in the autonomous vehicle space,” said Federico Collarte, Baraja
CEO. “We’re thrilled to be working with partners that not only bring
capital, but vast strategic experience to our team.”
The Baraja team will be at CES 2019. Product demonstrations at CES are
available by appointment here.
About Baraja
Baraja Pty. Ltd. began its work on a breakthrough LiDAR technique in
2015 from the garage of CEO Federico Collarte in Sydney, Australia. It
was there that Federico and co-founder and chief technology officer
Cibby Pulikkaseril created an elegant solution to the complex problems
facing legacy LiDAR systems that give vision to self-driving vehicles.
Their Spectrum-Scan™ approach address scalability, reliability, vehicle
integration and performance issues that afflict incumbent LiDAR
technologies. Baraja, backed by Sequoia China, Blackbird, Main Sequence
Ventures, and other investors, has 90 employees and is based in Sydney,
with offices in San Francisco and Shanghai. Visit baraja.com.
